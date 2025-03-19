Solid results with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in all geographies mitigated soft performance in Argentina

Passenger traffic in Argentina rebounded to record-highs in Dec '24 and Jan '25

Cash Cash Equivalents at $440 million with Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 1.1x

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") one of the leading private airport operators in the world, reported today its unaudited, consolidated results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, and audited results for the full year 2024. Financial results are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Commencing 3Q18, the Company began reporting results of its Argentinean subsidiaries applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS rule IAS 29 ("IAS 29"), as detailed in Section"Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" on page 23.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Consolidated Revenues ex-IFRIC12 totaled $396.2 million, up 23.1% year-over-year (YoY), driven by increases of 29.0% and 17.5% in Aeronautical Revenues and Commercial Revenues, respectively. Excluding rule IAS 29, consolidated revenues ex-IFRIC12 decreased 0.6% YoY to $395.2 million.

Key operating metrics: 1.2% decrease in passenger traffic to 20.5 million, but up 1.5% when excluding Natal. 16.3% increase in cargo volume to 118.2 thousand tons. 1.9% increase in aircraft movements, or 4.3% when excluding Natal.

Operating Income of $108.4 million, compared with $263.6 million in 4Q23 which included a $62.7 million portion of the $166.5 million EBITDA contribution from the indemnification payment received in connection with the friendly termination of the Natal airport concession agreement in Brazil.

Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 49.5% to $150.8 million, from $298.8 million in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of rule IAS 29 and the aforementioned Natal-related contribution recorded in 4Q23, Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 6.7% to $150.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 was 38.0% compared to 92.9% in 4Q23. Adjusting for both rule IAS 29 and the Natal-related impact in 4Q23, Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 contracted to 38.1% from 40.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Strong liquidity position with Cash Cash equivalents of $439.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.1x as of December 31, 2024, from 1.4x as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Consolidated Revenues ex-IFRIC12 increased 29.0% year-over-year (YoY) to $1,619.9 million, reflecting increases of 36.0% and 22.4% in Aeronautical Revenues and Commercial Revenues, respectively. Excluding rule IAS 29, consolidated revenues ex-IFRIC12 decreased 0.4% YoY to $1,534.6 million.

Key operating metrics: 2.7% decrease in passenger traffic to 79.0 million, or 0.4% lower when excluding Natal. 7.5% increase in cargo volume to 398.0 thousand tons. 3.0% decrease in aircraft movements, or 1.3% lower when excluding Natal.

Operating Income of $447.3 million, compared to $540.6 million in 2023. Operating income in 2023 included a $62.7 million portion of the $166.5 million EBITDA contribution from the indemnification payment received in connection with the friendly termination of the Natal airport concession agreement in Brazil.

Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 7.3% to $622.2 million, from $671.3 million in 2023. Excluding rule IAS 29 and the aforementioned Natal-related contribution recorded in 4Q23, Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC12 decreased 8.5% to $581.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 of 38.4% compared to 53.5% in 2023. Adjusting for both rule IAS 29 and the Natal contribution in 4Q23, Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-IFRIC12 contracted to 37.9% from 41.2% in 2023.

Strong liquidity position with Cash Cash equivalents totaling $439.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.1x as of December 31, 2024, from 1.4x as of December 31, 2023.

CEO Message

Commenting on the results for the quarter Mr. Martín Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, noted: "Our fourth-quarter results reflect, once again, the strength of our diversified portfolio, which continues to support our solid performance despite the challenges we faced in Argentina. While total passenger traffic declined slightly in the quarter, we were encouraged by a notable rebound in domestic traffic in Argentina toward year-end, culminating in record-high passenger volumes in December. This positive momentum extended into the first months of 2025. International passenger traffic in Argentina performed particularly well during the quarter, increasing by more than 11% year-over-year and driving hard-currency revenue streams. This encouraging trend, combined with solid contributions from our operations in Italy, Uruguay, and Brazil, underscores the strength of our geographically diverse portfolio.

On the financial front, consolidated 4Q24 comparisons were affected by the sharp devaluation of the Argentine peso in December 2023 and the indemnification payment received in 4Q23, in connection with Natal termination. The latter also impacted comparability in the Brazil segment. Excluding these factors, revenues declined 0.6%, in line with lower passenger volumes. By contrast, revenue per passenger improved slightly, reflecting our focus on efficiency and commercial revenue growth. Importantly, all regions except Argentina, delivered positive year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA contributions, helping mitigate softness in the Argentine market, which has already shown signs of improvement in the first two months of 2025.

We are advancing key initiatives to enhance the passenger experience and drive commercial revenue growth across our network. In Argentina, we are expanding Ezeiza Airport's duty-free arrivals area by over 50% to 1,100 square meters. In Uruguay, we inaugurated a new state-of-the art private aviation terminal at Punta del Este Airport, and the construction of a new covered parking facility at Montevideo Airport is progressing as planned. We are also advancing development projects in Armenia and Italy and remain active in exploring opportunities that align with our long-term growth strategy.

In conclusion, we remain committed to advancing our strategic growth plans while building on the strong results achieved throughout 2024. With a solid balance sheet and a net leverage ratio of 1.1x, we are well-positioned to support our growth initiatives while remaining committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

Operating Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 4Q24 as reported 4Q23 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 4Q24 4Q24 ex IAS 29 4Q23 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 20.5 20.7 -1.2% 20.5 20.7 -1.2% Revenue 461.1 365.0 26.3% -0.6 461.6 454.6 1.5% Aeronautical Revenues 211.6 164.0 29.0% -1.1 212.7 209.1 1.7% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 249.5 201.0 24.1% 0.6 248.9 245.5 1.4% Revenue excluding construction service 396.2 321.8 23.1% 1.1 395.2 397.6 -0.6% Operating Income (Loss) 108.4 263.6 -58.9% -26.3 134.7 305.1 -55.9% Operating Margin 23.5% 72.2% -4,869 0.0% 29.2% 67.1% -3,793 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to

Owners of the Parent 34.4 130.7 -73.7% 13.1 21.3 34.9 -38.9% Basic EPS (US$) 0.21 0.81 -73.6% 0.08 0.13 0.22 -39.0% Adjusted EBITDA 155.4 303.4 -48.8% 0.3 155.1 332.3 -53.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.7% 83.1% -4940 33.6% 73.1% -3,948 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service 38.0% 92.9% -5481 38.1% 82.4% -4,435 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 1.4x Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl.

impairment on intangible assets (1) 1.1x 1.7x Note: Figures in historical dollars (excluding IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

Operating Financial Highlights (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2024 as reported 2023 as reported % Var as reported IAS 29 2024 2024 ex IAS 29 2023 ex IAS 29 % Var ex IAS 29 Passenger Traffic (Million Passengers) 79.0 81.1 -2.7% 79.0 81.1 -2.7% Revenue 1,843.3 1,400.0 31.7% 94.0 1,749.2 1,741.5 0.4% Aeronautical Revenues 876.7 644.5 36.0% 47.8 828.9 803.6 3.1% Non-Aeronautical Revenues 966.5 755.6 27.9% 46.2 920.3 937.8 -1.9% Revenue excluding construction service 1,619.9 1,255.3 29.0% 85.3 1,534.6 1,541.0 -0.4% Operating Income (Loss) 447.3 540.6 -17.3% -59.3 506.5 707.0 -28.4% Operating Margin 24.3% 38.6% -1,435 29.0% 40.6% -1164 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to

Owners of the Parent 282.7 239.5 18.0% 68.6 214.0 126.5 69.2% Basic EPS (US$) 1.76 1.49 17.9% 0.43 1.33 0.79 69.0% Adjusted EBITDA 628.7 677.7 -7.2% 40.7 588.0 808.4 -27.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.1% 48.4% -1,430 33.6% 46.4% -1,280 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding

Construction Service 38.4% 53.5% -1506 37.9% 52.0% -1,414 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 1.4x Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA excl.

impairment on intangible assets (1) 1.1x 1.7x Note: Figures in historical dollars (excluding IAS29) are included for comparison purposes. 1) LTM Adjusted EBITDA excluding impairments of intangible assets.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain references to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction service, as well as Net Debt:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income for the period before financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA ex-IFRIC") is defined as income for the period before construction services revenue and cost, financial income, financial loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin ex-IFRIC12") excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to assets under the concession and is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service revenue and cost, by total revenues less Construction service revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding Construction Service are not measures recognized under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income for the year as determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of our operating performance from continuing operations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information and should note that these measures as calculated by the Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service enhances an investor's understanding of our performance and are useful for investors to assess our operating performance by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Construction Service are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and construction services (when applicable).

Net debt is calculated by deducting "Cash and cash equivalents" from total financial debt.

Figures ex-IAS 29 result from dividing nominal Argentine pesos for the Argentine Segment, by the average foreign exchange rate of the Argentine Peso against the US dollar in the period. Percentage variations ex-IAS 29 figures compare results as presented in the prior year quarter before IAS 29 came into effect, against ex-IAS 29 results for this quarter as described above. For comparison purposes, the impact of adopting IAS 29 in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, the Company's largest subsidiary in Argentina, is presented separately in each of the applicable sections of this earnings release, in a column denominated "IAS 29". The impact from "Hyperinflation Accounting in Argentina" is described in more detail page 23 of this report.

Definitions and Concepts

Commercial Revenues: CAAP derives commercial revenue principally from fees resulting from warehouse usage (which includes cargo storage, stowage and warehouse services and related international cargo services), services and retail stores, duty free shops, car parking facilities, catering, hangar services, food and beverage services, retail stores, including royalties collected from retailers' revenue, and rent of space, advertising, fuel, airport counters, VIP lounges and fees collected from other miscellaneous sources, such as telecommunications, car rentals and passenger services.

Construction Service revenue and cost: Investments related to improvements and upgrades to be performed in connection with concession agreements are treated under the intangible asset model established by IFRIC 12. As a result, all expenditures associated with investments required by the concession agreements are treated as revenue generating activities given that they ultimately provide future benefits, and subsequent improvements and upgrades made to the concession are recognized as intangible assets based on the principles of IFRIC 12. The revenue and expense are recognized as profit or loss when the expenditures are performed. The cost for such additions and improvements to concession assets is based on actual costs incurred by CAAP in the execution of the additions or improvements, considering the investment requirements in the concession agreements. Through bidding processes, the Company contracts third parties to carry out such construction or improvement services. The amount of revenues for these services is equal to the amount of costs incurred plus a reasonable margin, which is estimated at an average of 3.0% to 5.0%.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2024, Corporación América Airports served 79.0 million passengers, 2.7% (or 0.4% excluding Natal) below the 81.1 million passengers served in 2023, and 6.2% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements relating to our future plans, projections, events or prospects are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believes," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Covid-19 impact, delays or unexpected casualties related to construction under our investment plan and master plans, our ability to generate or obtain the requisite capital to fully develop and operate our airports, general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in the geographic markets we serve, decreases in passenger traffic, changes in the fees we may charge under our concession agreements, inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the AR$, EUR, BRL, UYU or the AMD against the U.S. dollar, the early termination, revocation or failure to renew or extend any of our concession agreements, the right of the Argentine Government to buy out the AA2000 Concession Agreement, changes in our investment commitments or our ability to meet our obligations thereunder, existing and future governmental regulations, natural disaster-related losses which may not be fully insurable, terrorism in the international markets we serve, epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises and changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates. The Company encourages you to review the 'Cautionary Statement' and the 'Risk Factor' sections of our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any of CAAP's other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences.

