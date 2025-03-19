Sibannac, Inc. Announces Luxury Plant-Based Wellness Tourism with U.S. and International Retreats

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "company"), is strategically expanding into the high-growth wellness tourism sector with its Starwalker Journeys-a series of luxury, transformational retreats, blending plant-medicine, consciousness exploration and curated travel experiences. Partnering with William Henry , investigative mythologist and Ancient Aliens host, Sibannac is poised to lead the next wave of high-end wellness retreats.

Plant-Medicine Retreats: Legal, Transformational, and Ceremonial

Sibannac is breaking new ground with plant-medicine retreats, located at some of the most exclusive and scenic locations, both in the U.S. and abroad. Depending on local laws, the company is curating safe and legal premium journey experiences to fit the needs and desires of all travelers.

In the U.S.

Oregon - The first U.S. state to pass legal and licensed psilocybin (magic mushroom) experiences, trained facilitators provide guided journeys from licensed centers. Sibannac and Starwalker Journeys will cultivate the balance of the experience, including best-in-class accommodations, cuisine, outdoor activities and post-journey care.

Colorado/Arizona - Colorado has passed legislation permitting psilocybin beginning in 2025 and Arizona is considering a similar framework.

Sedona, Arizona - Just two hours from Sibannac's headquarters, Sedona is actively pursuing plant-medicine tourism. Already world-renown for its energy vortexes and breathtaking outdoors, Sedona is the perfect location for spiritual awakening retreats. Currently, cannabis-based tours are legal in the state. The company is working with logistics personnel on the ground to design the first Starwalker journey.

Bozeman, Montana - The company is scouting locations in the state to provide a late summer excursion under the magnificent Montana sky. In addition to a cannabis-enhanced "night sky" tour, the full program will include outdoor activities blended with guest speakers and more.

International

Costa Rica - We have established a relationship with a 5-Star property where Starwalker will offer an all-inclusive excursion in one of the most holistic locations in the world for plant-medicine healing.

Ayahuasca and psilocybin are offered legally in a pristine setting by trained guides.

A Groundbreaking Opportunity for Investors and Transformational Travelers

Sibannac isn't just riding the wave of psychedelic wellness tourism-it's creating the industry blueprint. With major travel agencies hesitant to engage in plant-medicine retreats, Sibannac is securing an early foothold in this lucrative niche, offering a fully legal, structured pathway to transformative travel experiences.

By combining regulatory expertise, strategic partnerships, and global expansion, Sibannac is shaping the future of high-end plant-medicine retreats-a first-mover advantage that positions the company as a leader in this emerging space.

Join the Movement

Visit Starwalker Cafe now: Starwalker Cafe

Starwalker Cafe is now open for membership. Gain access to exclusive content, book upcoming retreats, and become part of a rapidly growing community of explorers.

Stay tuned for more announcements as we expand our offerings and locations.

Whether you're a traveler seeking a life-changing journey or an investor recognizing the unparalleled growth potential of this market, Sibannac is setting the standard for the next era of wellness tourism.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink:SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods industry. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is focusing on Amanita mushrooms, Kratom and Hemp-derived cannabis products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. ?

Sibannac is actively forging new partnerships within the wellness community, advancing experiential, educational, and tourism outreach initiatives that redefine the landscape of alternative health. ?The Company has officially launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. ?The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration.

About William Henry

William Henry is a visionary author, investigative mythologist, art historian, and TV presenter, renowned for uncovering the hidden threads connecting ancient wisdom, spiritual transformation, and the modern quest for higher consciousness. As a Consulting Producer and the spiritual voice of Ancient Aliens for 16 seasons, he has guided millions through the mysteries of otherworldly encounters, lost civilizations, and ascension sciences. Beyond television, Henry is a leading figure in consciousness exploration, hosting the Gaia TV series Ascension Keepers, The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum. His expertise has made him a sought-after speaker at global conferences, where he delves into the intersection of history, symbolism, and the future of human evolution. For decades, Henry has led transformational journeys to the world's most sacred sites, including Egypt, France, England, and Spain, helping seekers unlock ancient gateways to enlightenment. Now, he brings this wisdom to Starwalker Café, a groundbreaking multimedia and wellness platform created in partnership with Sibannac. Through exclusive content, immersive experiences, and plant-based journeys, Henry is pioneering a new era of spiritual discovery, conscious expansion, and integrative wellness.

About David Mersky

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, has launched his social media channel, The Meru Sky , in which he discusses his personal journey with psychedelics and his mission to bring expanded consciousness to the world. ?

