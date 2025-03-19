App Orchid Chosen for Plug and Play's Leading Innovation Cohort

Unique AI technology was selected for advances in solving the "last mile challenge."

App Orchid , a leader in making data actionable with Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced a partnership with Plug and Play , a leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. This collaboration will harness Plug and Play's global network to scale App Orchid's customer-centric innovations while continuing to deliver sustainable, actionable solutions for enterprises.

To earn a coveted spot in Plug and Play's cohort, companies undergo a rigorous application process designed to identify high-potential teams. Companies are evaluated on the strength of their founding members, their understanding of market challenges, scalable business models, and the potential to deliver solutions with passion and precision. Founders must be equipped with clear market insight and problem-solving abilities.

"Our selection to this prestigious program validates our groundbreaking approach to bridging the gap between advanced AI models and its seamless use by end-users." said Wes Kapsa, Chief Revenue Officer, App Orchid. "It once again reaffirms our commitment to making enterprise AI more accessible, actionable, and impactful for organizations everywhere."

Powered by a patented semantic data layer and advanced AI, App Orchid's Easy Answers transforms fragmented data into a unified data fabric, allowing users to engage with enterprise data effortlessly. App Orchid addresses this "Last Mile Challenge," where AI potential meets real-world usability, by tackling three critical obstacles:

Organizing inaccessible, siloed data across an enterprise, transforming fragmented information into a data fabric

Seamlessly orchestrating AI models to ensure smooth operation without disruptions

Contextualizing AI model outputs for end users with detailed explanations, a clear data lineage, and explicit uncertainty metrics

Users at all skill levels (not just those with technical backgrounds) can solve problems using simple-to-use natural language queries that automatically generate easy-to-understand visuals and text. Easy Answers recently achieved an industry-leading 99.8% accuracy on the renowned Yale Spider dataset using knowledge graph enrichment, setting a new benchmark for performance in AI-driven data solutions. This milestone reinforces App Orchid's position as an industry innovator, enabling enterprises to harness AI's full potential with speed and precision.

Plug and Play's expansive global network and innovation platform will enable App Orchid to accelerate its go-to-market strategy and extend the impact of Easy Answers, redefining how enterprises leverage AI. Learn more about this innovative solution in our latest video .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ .

About App Orchid

App Orchid is an AI platform company democratizing AI-powered Decision Intelligence. Our flagship product Easy Answers enables users to engage with data in plain English and get Advanced Analytics (dashboards and analytics created by AI), Quick Insights from native, patented AI models, and Generative Actions (AI-generated recommendations and applications) to support faster time-to-decision. The App Orchid platform enables a powerful, predictive data fabric that can integrate diverse multi-model data sources as well as embed advanced AI in everyday processes and strategic decisions across the enterprise visit. Interested in learning more about how we can assist you in leveraging your enterprise data to its fullest extent? We'd love to hear from you! Please visit www.apporchid.com .

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

SOURCE: App Orchid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire