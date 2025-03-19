The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is seeking an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to develop, finance, and operate a 5 MW solar project in Gutu district, with expressions of interest due by April 14. The IDBZ is running a tender for a 5 MW solar project located in the Gutu district of southern Zimbabwe. The contractor will handle EPC services for the turnkey project, along with testing, commissioning, and ongoing operation and maintenance. The tender details state that the contractor must also provide full or partial project financing. Expressions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...