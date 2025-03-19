GGL Resources Corp. Appoints Technical Committee

GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update:

Technical Committee

The Management of GGL is pleased to announce the formation a technical committee to advise on strategic and technical matters to advance its flagship Gold Point Project in Nevada along with the McConnell Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia. The Technical Committee will provide strategic guidance on the geological, operational and engineering aspects of the Company's projects. The Management of GGL Resources Corp. welcomes the following:

Manuel Estrada, P.Eng. Mr. Estrada is a mining executive with extensive experience in mining operations spanning the Americas. Mr. Estrada worked for Capstone Mining Corp. for 14 years at the Cozamin and Pinto Valley Mines in Mexico and Arizona, respectively. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the Tecnologico de Durango in Mexico and has extensive experience in underground mining with certifications on Risk, Safety, Leadership, Maintenance and Process Management, Cut-Off Grade and Mine Strategy Optimization.

Richard Reid , B.Sc. Mr. Reid is a geologist with over 40 years in the mining business working for major mining companies with a career focused on Nevada. Early in his career, he was a Nevada project geologist for Pegasus Mining, later transitioning to roles with Newmont Goldcorp Corp., the largest producer of gold in the world. He continued his career as Newmont's Nevada District Exploration Manager and later Exploration Business Development Manager, and finally Chief Geologist for North America.

Ronald Berdahl B.Sc. Mr. Berdahl's career spans over 40 years primarily focused on grassroots prospecting and project generation in Yukon, Canada and the Western United States. Along with his sons, their private family company, 18526 Yukon Inc., built a portfolio of mineral projects that now include the world-class Valley gold deposit being developed by Snowline Gold.

"The management at GGL would like to thank Manuel, Dick and Ron for offering to sit on our technical committee," stated John Gilbert, CEO. "They've each been on site and see Gold Point's great potential. We appreciate their support as we advance the project, and I'm personally grateful to have them involved as we continue to strengthen and build a top-notch team at GGL."

GGL has granted 600,000 incentive stock options under its Incentive Stock Option Plan to Technical Committee members at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years. All these options are subject to vesting provisions under which 25% of the options will vest at the conclusion of each three months during the first year of the exercise period.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under-evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has optioned and wholly owned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new porphyry target which is currently under option to Teck. The Company also owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Gilbert"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight

Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 688-0546

info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "succeed", "advancements", "under-evaluated" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "could" or "will" occur. GGL cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of GGL. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on future mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries, and the results of future metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of GGL to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GGL's financial statements available under the GGL profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire