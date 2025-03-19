Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai), the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, today announced the availability of VerbumCall in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. OneMeta customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

VerbumCall enhances real-time multilingual communication in contact centers, healthcare, and enterprise settings. With enterprises accelerating adoption of AI-driven translation solutions, OneMeta is experiencing significant demand for its scalable and secure multilingual communication technology.

Azure customers can now integrate VerbumCall into their existing infrastructure to leverage AI-driven, real-time Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI) and multilingual voice capabilities.

"The demand for AI-powered multilingual communication is increasing substantially, and we believe the integration of AI-driven, real-time Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI) through VerbumCall into the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a game-changer for enterprises worldwide," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "With VerbumCall, organizations can instantly connect across languages, improving customer engagement, efficiency, and accessibility-all while leveraging the power and scale of Azure. We believe this is a transformative step in redefining global communication."

VerbumCall enables real-time, AI-driven language support in over 140 languages, providing seamless, secure, and scalable voice translation services. Designed for contact centers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and enterprises, VerbumCall helps organizations:

Eliminate language barriers in customer and citizen interactions

Improve response times and agent efficiency, ensure compliance with industry security standards, including HIPAA, SOC2 and GDPR

Reduce reliance on traditional Language Service Providers (LSPs) and lower costs

By launching in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, VerbumCall is now more accessible to organizations seeking cloud-based, AI-powered translation solutions. Azure customers can deploy VerbumCall quickly and securely, benefiting from the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to transform multilingual communication.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes VerbumCall, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like OneMeta, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about VerbumCall at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About OneMeta

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology fully complies with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai.

