Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Oregon's newest licensed psilocybin service center, Experience Onward opened in December of 2024, to provide a space for those seeking healing from a number of mental health challenges, including traumatic brain injuries. The center is the first of its kind in the country to focus on traumatic brain injury, post-concussion syndrome and the disabling conditions associated with them, which research shows can include depression, addiction and an increased risk of suicide.

Founded by former NHL hockey player and two-time Stanley Cup champion Daniel Carcillo, the 4,600-square-foot facility features 10 private treatment rooms and a large group space, creating a safe and welcoming environment for a variety of guided psilocybin experiences. The center's mission is to serve athletes, executives, veterans, and others recovering from concussions and mental health challenges, as well as clients new to psilocybin therapy and curious beginners.

"I experienced firsthand what the medical system could and couldn't offer for brain injuries and mental health. Psilocybin not only saved my life but gave me a renewed purpose. Experience Onward is here to provide that same opportunity for others-athletes, veterans, executives, and anyone seeking healing, growth, or expanded consciousness," said Daniel Carcillo, Founder of Experience Onward.

After a decade in the NHL, Carcillo was forced into early retirement at the age of 30, and found himself facing an early onset dementia diagnosis, along with severe post-concussion syndrome, depression, and other mental health challenges from 7 diagnosed concussions. When traditional treatments failed to provide him relief, he sought out alternative therapies, including psychedelics. Through high-dose psilocybin experiences, he discovered a profound path to healing-a journey that inspired him to open Experience Onward and bring these therapies to others in need.

"I-like so many others in professional sports-endured relentless hits, repeated concussions, and the emotional toll my injuries created in my life," said Daniel Carcillo, "Conventional treatments didn't work for me, but psilocybin-assisted therapy did. That's why I'm committed to making these therapies accessible-to help others reclaim their lives and restore their well-being."

A recent research review from the National Institutes of Health on the use of psychedelic therapy for brain injury suggests promise for the future of brain injury treatment. Because of Carcillo's long advocacy for the use of psychedelic therapies to address TBI in sports, the center will prioritize psilocybin-assisted therapy as a groundbreaking approach to healing brain injuries, reducing neuroinflammation, and restoring cognitive function. This provides athletes, veterans, and others with head trauma a science-backed, legal, and supportive path to recovery, with data collected through an independent IRB.

"With the opening of Experience Onward, Oregon gains an important resource for individuals struggling with traumatic brain injuries," said Heidi Pendergast, Oregon Director of the Healing Advocacy Fund. "With Daniel's firsthand experience navigating TBI recovery, he brings a deep sense of empathy and a unique perspective to this work, helping to expand access to healing opportunities within Oregon's psilocybin ecosystem."

Oregon remains at the forefront of psilocybin therapy after voters chose in 2020 to make it the first state to establish a regulated framework for psilocybin services. Oregon's program has seen more than 9,000 clients since 2023 when service centers opened their doors, with many clients reporting renewed hope, and extended relief from depression, anxiety and addiction after just one psilocybin therapy session.

