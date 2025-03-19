COLIN COWIE LIFESTYLE LAUNCHES CCL EUROPE WITH NEW OFFICE IN FLORENCE, ITALY

NEW YORK and FLORENCE, Italy, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colin Cowie Lifestyle, the globally renowned leader in luxury event planning and design, is proud to announce the launch of CCL Europe with an affiliate office based in Florence, Italy. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in the company's legacy, bringing its signature expertise to Europe for weddings, milestone celebrations, and corporate events.

With the introduction of CCL Europe, Colin Cowie Lifestyle will offer the best of both worlds to clients-high-level planning and design with producers based in the U.S., all within the same time zones, combined with a dedicated production staff in Italy to ensure flawless on-site execution. Clients will benefit from real-time communication and financial efficiency, while still achieving the signature excellence Colin Cowie Lifestyle is known for.

"After many years of planning the most magnificent events in Italy, France, Monaco, and beyond, launching CCL Europe is a natural next step for our company," says Colin Cowie, CEO and founder of Colin Cowie Lifestyle. "More of our clients are dreaming of saying 'I do' in Europe, and we are thrilled to offer them a more streamlined experience. Our U.S.-based producers will collaborate in real time with our Florence-based team, ensuring every detail is managed seamlessly."

The new Florence office will be helmed by veteran events producer Valentina Boyer, who brings 18 years of luxury planning experience in Italy, alongside her expert team. The local production team will provide comprehensive planning, including venue scouting, vendor coordination, legal and translation services, same-sex ceremonies, and travel recommendations, utilizing their deep understanding of regional customs and laws.

From grand weddings on the Amalfi Coast to milestone celebrations in Monte Carlo, CCL Europe will grant exclusive access to the most coveted venues and vendors. Clients can expect the same high-touch, detail-driven experience they receive stateside.

For more information, please visit https://www.colincowie.com/europe.

About Colin Cowie Lifestyle

Colin Cowie Lifestyle (CCL) is an iconic full-service event design and production company that turns dreams into reality. For the past 40 years, CCL has designed and planned extraordinary weddings, milestone celebrations, and corporate events around the globe. With a proactive approach and dedication to the guest experience and client satisfaction, CCL has earned a loyal following and top ranking among magazines like Vogue and Brides.

