19.03.2025
Daniel Van Velsor Joins Simpay as Vice President of Payroll

Finanznachrichten News

Simpay welcomes a new era in payroll services with the appointment of industry veteran Daniel Van Velsor as Vice President of Payroll Sales & Operations.

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / Simpay is excited to announce a transformative shift in its payroll services with the appointment of Daniel Van Velsor as Vice President of Payroll Sales & Operations. Daniel brings a fresh and strategic vision to the company, aimed at enhancing and expanding the current payroll offerings to meet the evolving needs of business owners in the U.S.

Daniel Van Velsor

Daniel Van Velsor
Van Velsor Joins Simpay

With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Daniel's vision is set to revolutionize how Simpay delivers its payroll services, ensuring that businesses of all sizes receive the support and tools they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Founder & CEO of Simpay, Lazaros Kalemis says, "Daniel has over thirty years of experience in the payroll industry, making him a seasoned expert in the field. His extensive background includes founding and leading his own successful payroll company, where he honed his skills in payroll management, client relations, and business development. His deep understanding of the payroll landscape and his proven track record of success make him an invaluable addition to the Simpay team. As a founder and entrepreneur himself, Daniel has the passion to build something special and will be instrumental in driving the company's payroll services to new heights."

Mr. Van Velsor will leverage his entrepreneurial background to foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. His leadership will inspire the team to develop and implement cutting-edge payroll solutions that meet the unique needs of Simpay's diverse client base.

Mr. Van Velsor commented, "Simpay is dedicated to providing essential business services that drive client success. This aligns perfectly with my mission of helping businesses thrive and grow. I'm looking forward to working with the Corporate Suite and the entire executive leadership team to bring innovative technologies and processes that enhance service delivery and client satisfaction. This commitment to innovation ensures that Simpay remains at the forefront of the payroll industry.

As Simpay continues to evolve and grow, clients can expect even more robust, efficient, and innovative payroll solutions designed to support their business objectives.

Contact Information

Gary Breeds
Vice President of Marketing
marketing@simpay.net
8662532227

.

SOURCE: Simpay



