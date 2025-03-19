Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Receives Swedish Gold Line Permit Approvals and Announces Collaboration with LTU for Ni-Cu-PGE Study

Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG:TSX-V)(ASWRF:OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces it has received final approval of all recent permit applications within the Knaften-Hemberget gold project located in the southern part of the Swedish Gold Line in the Vasterbotten District.

Gungnir's 15,000-hectare property portfolio includes established gold targets, large under-explored land position for gold and base metals, and nickel resources. The Company's key targets include: the Knaften 300 Gold Zone (1) and the new Hemberget gold target which was discovered in 2024; and two separate inferred nickel resources (2), including the more important, high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit. Please see updated " Corporate Presentation ". Significant project advances will require raising funds, an earn-in type arrangement or possibly an equitable merger.

The Company also announces a planned collaboration with Lulea University of Technology (LTU) for studies at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit, funded by the Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth. No monetary contribution by Gungnir is required. The study at Lappvattnet will form part of the larger Critical Metals in Vasterbotten project ("CRM-V") including geo-metallurgy and mineral engineering studies, examining new methods for efficient and sustainable mining of small to medium-sized deposits, development of new exploration technologies, and assembly of a geoscience database on critical metals in the Vasterbotten District.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared, verified and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO, and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Notes:

There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at the Knaften 300 Gold Zone, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "TECHNICAL REPORT on the LAPPVATTNET and RORMYRBERGET DEPOSITS, NORTHERN SWEDEN" was prepared by Reddick Consulting Inc. Qualified Persons are John Reddick, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Thomas Lindholm, M.Sc., Fellow AusIMM. The Effective Date is November 17, 2020.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG:TSX-V)(ASWRF:OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, the Knaften-Hemberget project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, a newly discovered gold target at Hemberget, and secondary VMS-style mineralization and copper-nickel targets. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Head Office/Investor Relations

Phone: +1-604-683-0484

Email: corporatecommunications@gungnirresources.com

Jari Paakki, CEO

Email: jpaakki@eastlink.ca

Chris Robbins, CFO

Email: robbinscr@shaw.ca

