Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Announces Partnership with BSK Holdings Inc to Launch CBD Products

Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a trailblazer in the Mexican cannabis sector and the sole company legally permitted to cultivate, manufacture, operate, and sell cannabis (-1% THC) in Mexico, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with BSK Holdings Inc. ("BSK"). This partnership aims to expand Elements branded CBD products to the Mexican market through a robust e-commerce platform, leveraging BSK's extensive track record and success in the CBD and hemp market in the US and Canada.

BSK and their team have built some of the most recognised cannabis, CBD and Hemp brands in North America including Manitoba Harvest (acquired by TILRAY for over $400M), Phivida (acquired by Choom Holdings Inc), and a number of others. The team at BSK has created in excess of $100M in revenue across their brands in the last 5 years and their team's decades of expertise in the CBD and Hemp industry will be instrumental in the successful launch and growth of Elements in Mexico and the company's growth and expansion into the US market.

According to the Mexican Online Sales Association, the domestic e-commerce market was valued at USD 26.2 billion in 2022, representing a 23 percent increase over 2021. In 2024, the Mexican e-commerce market had approximately 74 million users and generated around 38 billion U.S. dollars. Forecasts suggest these figures will nearly double within the next five years. With a market share exceeding 26 percent in the region, Mexico ranks second in online retail revenues in Latin America, closely competing with Brazil for the top spot. Additionally, Mexico has surged to the top of global e-commerce growth, experiencing a 24.6% increase in online sales in 2023, according to the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO). This spike surpasses the growth rates of established e-commerce markets like the Philippines, Brazil, and India, placing Mexico at the forefront of a wave of dynamic e-commerce players.

Booming Market in Mexico. The value of e-commerce sales in Mexico skyrocketed to 658.3 billion pesos (US $39 billion) in 2023, exceeding the previous record by a significant margin. This growth is fueled by a rapidly expanding user base, with over 69.5 million Mexicans - approximately 52% of the population - now embracing online shopping. This presents a significant opportunity for Xebra Brands and BSK Holdings to capitalize on the burgeoning online retail landscape in Mexico.

"We are thrilled to partner with BSK," said Rodrigo Galardo, Interim-CEO at Xebra Brands. "Their proven track record in the e-commerce space and their expertise in CBD product marketing and sales will be invaluable as we introduce Elements to Mexican consumers. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide high-quality, innovative CBD products to a wider audience," commented Rodrigo.

By combining Xebra Brands' pioneering status in the Mexican cannabis market with BSK's e-commerce success and industry expertise, this partnership is poised to create a powerful synergy that will drive the growth and success of Elements in Mexico.

Xebra Brands is a leading cannabis company dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative products to consumers worldwide. Xebra is a pioneer in the Mexican cannabis sector and the only company legally allowed to cultivate, manufacture, operate, and sell cannabis (-1% THC) in Mexico.

BSK is a leading CBD company known for its top-selling Keoni and AMMA branded products in the U.S. market. With decades of industry experience and a proven track record of success, BSK is dedicated to providing high-quality CBD products through innovative e-commerce strategies.

