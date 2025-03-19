NordicTrack iFIT unveils the only officially licensed Tour de France Indoor Bike. Designed for cycling enthusiasts eager to experience the thrill of the Tour, this smart bike allows users to access high-level immersive training sessions from home via iFIT.

An indoor bike designed for a unique immersive experience!

The Tour de France, a legendary cycling event, embodies passion, performance, and self-improvement. Inspired by this iconic race, the NordicTrack Tour de France Indoor Bike combines an emblematic design with cutting-edge technology. The smart bike transports cycling enthusiasts into famous routes to train alongside renowned riders.

"We are proud to have created the only officially licensed Tour de France Indoor Bike on the market, offering cycling enthusiasts an immersive, authentic training experience. Thanks to iFIT technology, every pedal stroke brings users closer to the unique sensations of Tour riders-all from the comfort of their home," says Bart Muller, iFIT Chief International Officer

The iFIT app enables users to ride alongside legendary athletes through breathtaking landscapes, such as the mountains of Mallorca, accompanied by some of the world's best cyclists. The program includes 20 sessions with professional coaching to help users achieve and maintain optimal fitness. Renowned professional coach and cyclist Kevin Poulton has designed an effective program incorporating both on-bike and off-bike sessions to improve performance. Legendary cyclists such as Nicholas Roche, Jens Voigt, Bradley Wiggins, Coryn Labecki, and Dani Rowe motivate amateur riders to share their experiences throughout the training journey!

We're excited to announce the launch of the new NordicTrack's officially licensed Tour de France Indoor Bike," says Julien Goupil, Media and Partnerships Director of A.S.O. "NordicTrack has been an historic long term partner of the Tour de France and through this officially licensed Indoor Bike it brings the energy of the world's most iconic cycling race into the homes of cycling enthusiasts around the world.

Equipped with a freewheel, digital gear shifters, and road-style handlebars, this bike faithfully replicates the feel of outdoor riding. Its precise position adjustments and interchangeable pedals ensure optimal comfort and customization for each user. With its customizable digital gearing system and rear cassette adjustable up to 13 sprockets, the NordicTrack Tour de France Indoor Bike adapts to different training intensities. Its "Set it and forget it" mode allows riders to set a power target in watts, with the bike automatically adjusting resistance to maintain the desired performance level.

Available in a numbered limited edition, this bike is designed to provide Tour de France enthusiasts with the ultimate cycling experience from home

Recommended price: €2,999

€2,999 Availability: Immediately at https://www.nordictrack.fr/velo-appartement/velo-indoor-nordictrack-tour-de-france

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT is a global leader in intelligent fitness software, and NordicTrack is one of the most recognized names in fitness equipment. Together, they are dedicated to delivering the most advanced and personalized fitness experiences available. Their innovative products and immersive content are designed to inspire, motivate, and guide users at every level of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.com.

