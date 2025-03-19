Workhuman®, the global leader in social recognition and continuous performance solutions, today introduced Workhuman Connect, a dedicated space where HR practitioners can access expert insights, peer collaboration, and practical tools to optimize their Workhuman-powered recognition programs. This hub is designed to help organizations drive employee engagement, retention, and business performance by making recognition more strategic and effective.

Recognition is a proven driver of business success-organizations with strong recognition cultures see 56% lower attrition and 4x higher engagement than those without. Yet many HR leaders face challenges in scaling their programs, measuring impact, and ensuring company-wide adoption. Workhuman Connect addresses these challenges by providing a central resource where HR professionals can learn, share, and apply best practices backed by data and industry expertise.

How Workhuman Connect Delivers Value:

Strategic HR Community: A one-of-a-kind space for HR professionals to connect with peers, discuss challenges, and exchange insights on building recognition cultures that support business goals.

Learning and Insights: On-demand content, expert-led courses, and real-world examples to refine program strategy, measure ROI, and demonstrate the impact of recognition.

Actionable Resources: Ready-to-use templates, toolkits, and communication guides to help HR teams roll out and sustain effective recognition initiatives.

Direct Access to Innovation: Early previews of Workhuman product updates, including advancements in Human Intelligence, Workhuman iQ, and Recognition Advisor, ensuring customers stay ahead of the curve.

Exclusive Events Networking: Invitations to Workhuman Live and other forums where industry leaders gather to discuss emerging trends and best practices in workplace culture.

"Workhuman Connect is built to give HR practitioners exactly what they need-real data, practical strategies, and a community of peers-to drive measurable business outcomes through recognition," said Tom Libretto, President, Workhuman. "With this launch, and our recent introduction of Human Intelligence, we are reinforcing our commitment to continuous innovation that helps organizations create stronger, more connected workplaces."

Libretto continued, "In a role that can often feel isolating, Workhuman customers who've received early access have reported excitement for the chance to deepen their connection to others in the space, and for the ability to uplevel their own work through peer learning."

A New Standard for Recognition Programs: Trusted by a customer base of Fortune 500 companies and the world's leading organizations, Workhuman is committed to advancing the field of recognition with data-driven solutions that improve employee experience and business performance. Workhuman Connect, alongside the Human Intelligence suite, ensures that organizations have the tools and knowledge to transform recognition from an HR initiative into a core business strategy.

Access Workhuman Connect Today: Workhuman customers can explore Workhuman Connect at connect.workhuman.com. For more information on how Workhuman is shaping the future of work, visit www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman:

For more than 25 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman deploys solutions and services at scale, committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment- their people.

For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com.

