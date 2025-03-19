United Soccer League Adopts Promotion and Relegation System, Ushering in a New Era for American Soccer

League Owners Approve Historic Move to Align with Global Standards and Elevate Competition Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Soccer League (USL) announced today that a supermajority of club owners voted to implement a promotion and relegation system, marking a groundbreaking decision that will reshape the future of professional soccer in the United States.

The USL becomes the first professional sports league in the U.S. to adopt this global model, creating an interconnected three-tiered men's professional soccer system, where teams earn promotion to a higher division or face relegation to a lower division based on their performance during the season. With this historic step, the USL aligns with the world's top leagues-including the English Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga-where promotion and relegation raises the stakes of every match, drives fan engagement, and elevates the overall competition of the game.

"A new chapter in American soccer begins. The decision by our owners to approve and move forward with this bold direction is a testament to their commitment to the long-term growth of soccer in the United States," said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. "This is a significant milestone for the USL and highlights our shared vision with our team ownership to build a league that not only provides top-tier competition but also champions community engagement. Now, just as it is in the global game, more communities in America can aspire to compete at the highest level of soccer. It's time."

Last month, the USL announced plans to launch a new Division One league in 2027-28, a pivotal step in its vision to establish a fully integrated three-tier professional system. As defined by U.S. Soccer Federation sanctioning standards, Division One is the highest level of professional soccer in the United States. With the USL Championship (Division Two) and USL League One (Division Three) already providing a strong foundation for player development and competition, the addition of a Division One league completes the structure. All three leagues will be interconnected through a structured promotion and relegation system, where more matches matter, rewarding performance and unlocking new opportunities for clubs, players, and fans.

"Promotion and relegation transforms the competitive landscape of American soccer," said Paul McDonough, President and Chief Soccer Officer of the USL. "With the 2026 World Cup and other major international events approaching, we have a unique opportunity to build on that momentum and create a sustainable future for the sport in the U.S. Fans and stakeholders have been clear-they want something different. They're drawn to the intensity of high-stakes competition, where more matches have real consequences-just like we see in European leagues. This shift challenges the status quo and brings a level of excitement and relevance that can elevate the game across the country."

Founded in 1986, the United Soccer League (USL) is the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the United States, impacting more than 200 communities nationwide. The USL is the first and only organization to offer a comprehensive youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one ecosystem. This structure includes four men's leagues: the newly announced, top-tier professional Division I league, the USL Championship (Division II), USL League One (Division III), and USL League Two (pre-professional). The women's pathway includes the top-tier USL Super League (Division I), which debuted in 2024, and USL W League, the country's leading pre-professional women's league. The USL also oversees USL Academy, a progressive talent development platform, and USL Youth, a premier national youth platform.

With multi-year national and international media rights agreements across various platforms including CBS Sports, ESPN and Peacock, the USL is the most widely accessible soccer league in the country.

