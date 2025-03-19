Notified: Mastering Media Outreach: Strategies for Building Stronger, More Meaningful Journalist Connections

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar: Beyond the Blast - How to Pitch with Purpose and Build Lasting Media Relationships

Nearly three out of four journalists say most of what hits their inbox isn't relevant. How can you improve your media outreach? Join us for an exclusive webinar with award-winning public relations strategist Barbara Nonas and get real, proven strategies to help secure more coverage.

Attendees will learn how to:

Avoid common mistakes that lead to unanswered pitches

Build better credibility and trust with journalists

Improve response rates by demonstrating clear value



WHEN: Tuesday, March 25, 2025 from 12:30pm-1:30pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Barbara Nonas is an award-winning PR strategist and communications leader.

With more than 20 years of experience, she has driven measurable results for Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and top executives. Previously, she led corporate communications at Digitas, securing over 1,000+ media placements and launching the industry-renowned NewFronts digital content marketplace.

WHY:

Most PR pitches get ignored - not because journalists aren't interested, but because they aren't relevant or valuable. This webinar will help communicators elevate their pitching strategies and build lasting relationships with the media for long-term success.





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).



Media Contact

Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c3fe417-e6ee-4f74-ab83-b4706ad770b8

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.