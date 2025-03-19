Korean Super App Bucketplace Backs InHouse to Reinvent the Home Furnishing Experience

The investment will drive InHouse's expansion into multifamily rentals nationwide - providing residents with exclusive offers on premium furnishing and decor that's been AI-matched to their unique floorplan, while generating meaningful revenue for landlords through automated commissions.

InHouse, the technology platform that revolutionized how vacation rental owners furnish their properties, today announced a strategic investment from Bucketplace, Korean tech unicorn behind lifestyle super-app Ohouse.

InHouse for Multifamily

With InHouse, residents shop from true to life visualization of their own rental unit.

This investment will fuel InHouse's expansion into the 6-million-unit multifamily market - introducing an innovative amenity that delivers personalized design plans and VIP shopping perks to tenants. Landlords win too, generating passive income through automated commissions on every purchase.

InHouse emerged during the pandemic, amid an exponential surge in demand for short-term rentals. Combining novel space-planning technology with market-beating discounts, InHouse has helped hosts launch thousands of premium short-term rentals that outperform their market peers. The win-win formula of better hospitality at lower prices has been a hit with hosts, with growth exceeding 10x over the last year. The Company's expansion into multifamily rentals is a natural evolution of the platform, bringing the same benefits to an even larger cohort. InHouse is off to a fast start, having secured partnerships with leading property groups, including Two Trees, New England Development, and Faros Properties.

"The short-term rental market quickly revealed to us that today's consumer expects more from their living space - even if they're just staying for a weekend," said Jono Schafler, CEO of InHouse. "Pilot partnerships with some of the nations most respected property groups demonstrate that the same applies to long-term leases. Bucketplace's investment and expertise in residential commerce will help us scale our proven solutions across new markets."

Core to InHouse's platform is its Smartlists feature, which combines AI-powered floorplan analysis with professional design recommendations to generate tidy layouts that take the guesswork out of furnishing decisions. Residents also enjoy wholesale pricing on products from hundreds of top brands, including retail favorites like Crate & Barrel alongside designer-exclusive offerings like Four Hands. The fusion of technology, discounts, and turnkey design results in a premium at-home experience for renters, with a lot less stress.

The InHouse founding team has decades of expertise building and scaling successful consumer technology companies from pioneering direct-to-consumer brands like BRUNT Workwear and M.Gemi to successful marketplaces, including Trade Coffee.

Bucketplace are specialists in utilizing content, community, and commerce to transform how people design and furnish their homes. Their ultra-popular app, Ohouse, has transformed the Korean home furnishings market with a blend of user-generated content, social features, and e-commerce at scale: half of South Korea's population has installed Ohouse (over 30 million downloads). With a new furniture purchase every seven seconds, Bucketplace has driven about $5 billion in cumulative transaction volume and is backed by prestigious investors including SBVA (formerly known as SoftBank Ventures Asia), Mirae Asset Capital, and Vertex Growth.

"InHouse's innovative approach to creating beautiful living spaces aligns perfectly with our mission of helping people decorate their homes with fun, ease, and confidence," said Seungjae Lee, founder and CEO of Bucketplace. "By combining our expertise in content-driven commerce with InHouse's innovative solutions for rental spaces, we'll create a new standard for residential living that makes premium design accessible to everyone. This partnership represents a significant step in our global expansion strategy, particularly in the U.S. market."

The investment will fuel InHouse's expansion by:

Scaling its technology platform to serve larger residential portfolios

Expanding tier-one brand partnerships

Enhancing AI-powered analysis and recommendation capabilities

Developing new analytics and workflow tools for property managers

About InHouse

InHouse is reinventing residential design and furnishing with its cutting-edge technology platform that combines personalized, instant-access design with exclusive pricing on millions of products. By enabling hundreds of premium brand partners to connect with high-quality consumers through the residential channel, InHouse is a natural win-win. The company's platform is trusted by thousands of short-term rentals and leading property groups including Two Trees, New England Development, and Faros Properties.

About Bucketplace

Bucketplace is a Lifestyle Super App, operating as a mobile application for home decoration & interior design. It offers a wide range of services such as home remodeling, furniture delivery, home tasks (repairing and installation), and moving services. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Contact Information

SOURCE: InHouse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire