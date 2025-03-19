Anzeige
Outbound.com Launches Public Beta, Allowing Businesses to Create and Publish Ads

Finanznachrichten News

Outbound.com's AI-Powered Platform Lets Businesses Generate and Publish Ads-No Experience Required

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / Outbound.com, a leader in automated digital marketing solutions, launched its public beta earlier this year, offering businesses a revolutionary way to create and publish Google Ads. The platform allows users to scan their website and generate customized ad campaigns in minutes.

New Outbound.com Website

New Outbound.com Website
New Outbound.com Website

Outbound.com's innovative technology simplifies online advertising for businesses of all sizes. By analyzing key website elements, the system automatically crafts compelling ads tailored to a company's services and target audience. This breakthrough solution removes the complexity of ad creation and streamlines the process, making paid advertising more accessible and effective than ever before.

"Our goal with Outbound.com is to eliminate the barriers that prevent businesses from running successful ad campaigns," said Aaron White, CEO at Outbound.com. "With our public beta, we're giving businesses a seamless way to get online visibility without the usual hassle of ad setup. It's fast, effective, and-best of all-free to try."

Key Features of Outbound.com's Public Beta:

Instant Ad Creation - Scan your website and automatically generate Google Ads.

No Upfront Cost - Businesses can create and publish ads with our free pricing tier (ad spend with advertising platforms still applies).

AI-Powered Optimization - The system refines ad copy and targeting for maximum performance.

User-Friendly Interface - No technical expertise required-just scan, review, and publish.

With digital advertising becoming increasingly competitive, Outbound.com's automated ad creation tool empowers businesses to stay ahead without spending hours on campaign management.

The public beta is open to all businesses looking to improve their online presence and attract more customers. To experience the future of ad automation, visit Outbound.com and try it for yourself.

For media inquiries, please contact: Aaron White
CEO
Outbound.com
Email: hello@outbound.com

About Outbound.com
Outbound.com is an innovative digital marketing platform that automates online advertising for businesses of all sizes. By leveraging AI-powered technology, Outbound.com simplifies the process of creating, optimizing, and launching successful ad campaigns. The company is committed to making paid advertising more accessible, effective, and effortless for businesses worldwide.

Contact Information

Aaron White
CEO
hello@outbound.com

.

SOURCE: Outbound.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
