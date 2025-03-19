UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Announces Purchase Agreement for AGNES Connect Software from AMD Telemedicine

Strategic Acquisition to Enhance UniDoc's eHealth Software Capabilities

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc" or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Agreement") for the acquisition of the AGNES Connect software from AMD Telemedicine ("AMD"). This software forms the foundation of UniDoc's previously announced NEIL Connect software platform.

Highlights of proposed acquisition of AGNES Connect:

Accelerates the expansion and enhancement of UniDoc's NEIL Connect software platform.

UniDoc gains immediate access to existing AGNES Connect customers and plans continued support and expansion of this client base.

Strengthens UniDoc's integrated AI-driven telehealth offering with secure data-sharing and EMR integration capabilities.

AGNES Connect, is a secure, encrypted, cloud-based clinical examination platform recognized for its robust telemedicine capabilities. The software enables healthcare providers to capture and securely exchange medical data, documents, and images in real-time alongside high-quality video conferencing. AGNES Connect seamlessly integrates into healthcare facilities' electronic health record (EHR) systems, simplifying clinical workflows and documentation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement effective March 18, 2025, UniDoc has agreed with AMD to acquire the name "AMD Telemedicine" and related goodwill, together with the AGNES Connect software and related intellectual property, trademarks, customer subscriptions and accounts. As consideration, the Company has agreed to pay AMD US$175,000 in cash plus a revenue share. The acquisition remains subject to customary conditions for transactions of this nature including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, if required. The Company expects closing of the acquisition to occur shortly.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre notes, "The proposed acquisition of AGNES Connect will strengthen our NEIL Connect platform, and position UniDoc to deliver a more comprehensive and seamless eHealth solution. This integration will immediately enhance our software capabilities and provide direct access to an established customer network, presenting new opportunities to generate sustainable revenue and enhance shareholder value."

UniDoc, upon closing of the acquisition, intends to continue to support and expand the existing AGNES Connect customer base, delivering improved software updates and enhanced customer service. The NEIL Connect platform is currently integrated with partners Carefluence and DocBox software, and leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate more accurate intake/triage (MediOrbis) and more efficient patient monitoring (DocBox), further supporting UniDoc's mission to bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility and quality.

Ensuring strict adherence to healthcare data protection standards, UniDoc's NEIL Connect platform that supports compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Patient information is securely managed, encrypted, and integrated with hospital and clinical databases, aligning with industry-leading security practices and standards.

UniDoc is committed to further enhancing its telehealth solutions through continuous innovation and strategic growth initiatives, and anticipates leveraging AGNES Connect software once acquired to increase operational efficiencies and drive greater shareholder value.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

