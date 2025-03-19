Hesai Technology: Hesai Group Responds to Short-Seller Report

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) ("Hesai" or the "Company"), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today issued the following statement in response to allegations made in a report by Blue Orca Capital.

The Company is aware of the report published by short-seller Blue Orca Capital. The Company strongly disagrees with the allegations in the report and believes that the report is without merit.

The Company reiterates its continued and unwavering commitment to stringent standards of business ethics and regulatory compliance.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.

