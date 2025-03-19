Carlton Precious Inc.: Carlton Precious Samples High Grade Silver and Gold Veins at Esquilache

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlton Precious Inc. (TSX-V: CPI | OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Carlton" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received assay results from recent surface channel sampling program across multiple silver-lead-zinc (Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn) veins at its Esquilache Project in southern Peru ("Esquilache" or the "Project"). Twenty-four channel and panel rock chip samples were collected across the surface from mineralized veins in the Mamacocha and Creston Zones. Results from this sampling program returned multiple high-grade gold, silver, lead and manganese values including high values of 13.45 g/t Au, 1018 g/t Ag, and 10.87% Mn (see Table 1).

The sampling program completed in late 2024 targeted multiple veins of the Mamacocha and Creston Zones. Samples with the highest silver, lead and manganese grades were from the Elvira and Ivet veins. High gold values were reported from Franja de Oro, the Project's gold belt where a stockwork zone (400m x 200m) of quartz-sulfide veinlets developed along the Ivet Vein had been defined by surface sampling and drilling by previous operators (see Figure 2).

Highlights from the recent surface channel sampling include:

0.8m @ 6.771 g/t Au, 317.0 g/t Ag - Gold Belt, Mamacocha Zone

1.5m @ 5.449 g/t Au, 51.3 g.t Ag - Gold Belt, Mamacocha Zone

0.6m @ 13.45 g/t Au, 515.0 g/t Ag - Estefany Vein, Mamacocha Zone

1.8m @ 0.396 g/t Au, 247.0 g/t Ag - Elvira Vein, Mamacocha Zone

0.8m @ 0.202 g/t Au, 362.0 g/t Ag - Katy Vein, Mamacocha Zone

1.2m @ 198 g/t Ag - Sepulveda Vein, Creston Zone

Martin Walter, CEO of Carlton Precious commented, "These results from exploration at our flagship property are very exciting and are what we typically see at Esquilache. The program was designed to map and sample new areas and tie them into what we already know geologically and have mapped at the Project. Esquilache is an advanced stage silver project that hosted a mine operation in the 1960's. It's within silver Andean cordillera that covers an area in southern Peru and parts of Bolivia which is the right part of the world to explore for large silver deposits."

Table 1 - Mineralized channel and panel samples from polymetallic veins, Esquilache, Peru

ID Vein Width (m) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) As

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) Mn

(%) Pb

(%) S

(%) Zn

(%) 4001 Sepulveda 1.20 0.024 198.0 18 23 0.02 0.04 0.25 0.008 4002 Sepulveda 1.30 0.011 8.8 41 28 0.01 0.08 0.12 0.008 4003 Sepulveda 1.40 0.050 28.5 22 11 0.01 0.03 0.64 0.002 4004 Elvira 2.00 0.777 59.6 1027 619 0.02 0.16 0.16 0.022 4005 Unnamed 2.00 0.821 124.0 192 1309 0.12 2.65 0.9 0.067 4006 Katy 0.50 1.106 93.6 412 427 0.05 0.12 0.21 0.021 4007 Katy 0.80 0.202 362.0 477 408 0.02 0.93 0.29 0.014 4008 Katy 0.80 0.060 37.0 78 1772 3.88 0.12 0.16 0.147 4009 Katy 0.30 0.262 77.4 429 7097 0.21 0.65 3.23 0.194 4010 Estefany 0.40 0.150 127.0 858 771 0.02 3.90 0.99 0.020 4011 Estefany 0.60 13.450 515.0 302 625 0.01 0.86 0.56 0.028 4012 Float NA 0.591 1018.0 141 1987 0.01 24.42 3.87 0.308 4013 Elvira 0.80 0.079 54.4 142 144 10.87 0.06 0.27 0.888 4014 Frnj Oro 1.80 0.396 247.0 331 271 5.55 0.16 0.67 0.597 4015 Frnj Oro 0.50 0.350 149.0 311 236 0.68 0.35 0.42 0.085 4016 Frnj Oro 1.20 0.146 21.0 331 390 0.03 0.48 0.22 0.064 4017 Frnj Oro 1.50 5.449 51.3 474 177 0.12 1.24 2.47 0.124 4018 Ivet 0.80 6.771 317.0 998 327 0.03 1.62 0.74 0.046 4019 Unnamed 0.80 0.078 46.7 63 35 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.002 4020 Unnamed 2.00 0.021 4.6 25 71 0.01 0.02 0.3 0.012 4021 Unnamed 0.50 0.152 212.0 289 682 0.09 0.09 0.29 0.064 4022 Frnj Oro 1.10 0.061 36.0 245 732 0.45 0.04 1.67 0.144 4023 Frnj Oro 1.80 0.169 19.9 476 240 0.03 0.12 0.24 0.045 4024 Frnj Oro 2.00 0.083 64.0 112 273 0.01 0.16 0.27 0.010



Carlton is now advancing the permitting process to begin a drill program in the Mamacocha area in 2025 from 20 platforms. The program will be planned to bridge continuity of the known mineralization as well as extend to depth these major mineralized silver and gold bearing veins that occur at Esquilache.

Esquilache has a historical database that includes 7,075 samples from surface and underground sampling and from two historical drilling programs, totaling approximately 5,500 metres (Vena Resources Ltd., 2009-2011 and 2014-2015) compiled by previous operators. The main Esquilache vein system consists of 12 sub-parallel, sub-vertical, primary veins (>1.0 m width) found in the Mamacocha and Creston zones, along with more than 40 secondary veins (0.3 - 0.5 m width) occurring in vein swarms in dilatant structural settings. Two mineralized breccia bodies have been recognized along structural jogs in the Elvira Vein located in the Mamacocha Zone. Mineralization in these veins has been shown to range consistently between 3.0 and 12.0 oz/t Ag. The gold-rich Franja de Oro zone has been recognized in the Mamacocha Zone with an average of 1.94 g/t Au, 138 g/t Ag, and 1% Zn from the Ivet Vein. In 2023, Carlton's geological staff and consultants re-modelled more than 26 primary and secondary veins containing significant mineralization that were not previously recognized on surface by historical geological mapping.

Figure 1 - Map of polymetallic veins, Creston and Mamacocha zones, Esquilache Ag-Zn Project

Esquilache covers the mineralized core of a large caldera structure and system of polymetallic, low to intermediate-sulfidation, epithermal to mesothermal veins containing silver, lead, zinc, copper and significant values of gold. These veins have been intermittently mined since the Spanish colonial period through to the 1970's (Hochschild, Grupo Aruntani). A 2010 technical report was prepared by Coffey Mining Consultants based on data from trenching and two core (DDH) drilling programs that identified more than 200 mineralized veins and breccia showings across the Esquilache concession holdings of 1,600 hectares. A more recent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report by CSA Global Consultants was published in 2018 and is available on the Company's website.





Figure 2 - Surface sample results, Mamacocha Zone. Channel sample 4017: 1.5m @ 5.45 g/t Au, 51.3 g/t Ag from Gold Belt Zone (Franja de Oro)

Esquilache is located in the Cordillera Occidental of Southern Peru and Bolivia, on trend with major silver, gold, and copper projects including Las Bambas, Tintaya, and San Gabriel in Peru, and in Bolivia, Eloro's Potosi Silver and New Pacific's Silver Sands projects. The Esquilache silver deposit is located 20 miles (32 km) east of Buenaventura's San Gabriel Mine project scheduled to produce 120,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold per year over a 10+ year mine life beginning 20251.

The Esquilache silver deposit last saw production in 1962 when Peruvian silver producer Hochschilds Mining LLC reported mining and processing of 1,000,000 tonnes of ore at 116.57 g/t Ag, 3.2% Pb, 4.8% Zn, 0.3% Cu over a 12-year period from 1950 to 1962. Esquilache has essentially been on hold ever since, primarily due to low silver prices. Carlton now aims to take advantage of favorable silver and base metal prices by moving the Project towards a feasibility evaluation through resource modelling, metallurgical data review, and updates to the Project's past engineering plans and environmental studies. In doing this, Carlton's local geological team will also review previously compiled Esquilache Ag-Pb-Zn in-house resource estimations to evaluate whether the stated resources would support a mining operation producing up to 500 tonnes per day from both surface and underground workings.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Results from samples were analyzed at Certimin Laboratories, Lima, Peru, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015.

Samples were weighed, dried for eight hours at 100oC, passed through primary and secondary crushers to -10 mesh, then split and pulverized 250g to 95% less than minus 140 mesh. Silver was analyzed by ICP following aqua regia digestion; values >100 ppm Ag were re-run by atomic absorption after aqua regia digestion; and values >1,000 ppm Ag were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Gold was analyzed by fire-assay of a 30g sample pulp, finishing with aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption (AA) with a 5 ppb detection limit. An additional 34 elements were analyzed by ICP methods following aqua regia digestion.

A secure chain of custody was maintained by the qualified person in transporting, storing, and delivering all samples to Certimin Laboratories.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. Park, M.Sc., C.P.G., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carlton Precious Inc.

Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious' projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

1 Source: https://buenaventura.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/np2022-3.pdf

