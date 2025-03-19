Phillip Chambers Promoted to Regional President at Diverzify

Experienced Leader Steps into Expanded Role, Strengthening Diverzify's Market Presence

Diverzify, the nation's largest provider of commercial flooring solutions, has promoted Phillip Chambers to Regional President. With more than 35 years of experience in commercial flooring, Chambers brings deep industry expertise in financial management, sales leadership and customer relations to his expanded role.

Diverzify Logo

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring installation and interior services provider in the US

Previously serving as President of Spectra Contract Flooring - Dallas, Chambers played a key role in strengthening operations and driving growth at one of Diverzify's largest locations. His leadership has been instrumental in fostering strong customer relationships, improving operational efficiencies and expanding the company's market presence.

"Phillip's leadership, strategic mindset and deep industry experience make him the ideal person for this role," said Danielle Hunsicker, COO of Diverzify. "He has a proven track record of delivering results while maintaining the highest standards of service and partnership. His expertise will continue to be a tremendous asset as we focus on growth and delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers."

As Regional President, Chambers will oversee multiple locations within the Southwest, including Texas and Arizona regions, focusing on expanding market opportunities, optimizing operations and enhancing customer partnerships.

"Diverzify is built on strong relationships, and I'm honored to continue leading a team that is dedicated to service excellence and innovation," said Chambers. "I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to drive success for our customers and strengthen our position in the industry."

Chambers' promotion comes at a time when Diverzify is expanding its capabilities and strengthening its leadership team to meet the evolving needs of the commercial flooring industry. As the company navigates today's market challenges, it remains focused on stability, long-term growth and operational excellence.

For more information about Diverzify's leadership and services, visit www.diverzify.com .

About Diverzify

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the United States, with a network of 65+ locations and 7,500+ associates nationwide. With an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Diverzify offers comprehensive solutions for commercial flooring installation, maintenance, and specialized services across industries. Learn more at www.diverzify.com .

Contact Information

Marissa Luznar

marissa.luznar@diverzify.com





SOURCE: Diverzify

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire