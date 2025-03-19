Refined Energy Corp.: Refined Energy Corp Announces Uplisting on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU | OTC: RRUUF | FRA: CWA0) ("Refined" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market.

The Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "RRUUF" as of the opening of the market on March 19, 2025. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "RUU" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWA0".

Refined Energy CEO, Mark Fields commented, "Uplisting to the OTCQB marks a significant milestone for our company, enhancing our visibility, credibility, and accessibility to a broader base of U.S. investors. This achievement reflects our commitment to transparency, growth, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders as we continue to advance our strategic initiatives."

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies including those in the mining and natural resources sector. To be eligible, companies listed on the OTCQB must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company here: www.otcmarkets.com.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Dufferin Project in the Athabasca Basin is the flagship project of Refined and a drill program is planned for 2025. Refined also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Phone: (604) 398-3378

Email: Info@refinedenergy.com

