Reliance Global Group, Inc.: Reliance Global Group Launches RELI Auto Leasing-Delivering ANY Vehicle to ANY Location in the United States

LAKEWOOD, NJ, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) ("Reliance", "we" or the "Company") today announced the launch of RELI Auto Leasing, a groundbreaking service that enables RELI Exchange Agency Partners to seamlessly offer vehicle leasing to their clients while earning commissions on both the lease and the residual insurance policy. This innovative initiative reinforces the Company's commitment to expanding revenue opportunities for agency partners while maintaining a strong focus on insurance services.

Home and auto policies are the core products of personal lines insurance. When clients seek a new vehicle, their insurance agent is often part of the discussion, advising on coverage options and facilitating policy transitions. After a vehicular accident, clients often look toward their insurance agent to discuss how to approach their replacement vehicle. Using our newly launched RELI Auto Leasing, insurance agents can now connect clients to vehicle leasing options without stepping outside their core business.

"One of the most important aspects of RELI Auto Leasing, is that our agency partners can earn more commissions without becoming trained in auto leasing. Instead, the agency partner seamlessly connects their clients with our trusted leasing partners from within their agent dashboard," said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group. "This initiative is a game-changer for independent agents, enabling them to offer an added service without losing focus on their core insurance business. By incorporating auto leasing into client conversations, agents not only enhance their value proposition but also unlock new revenue streams that complement their existing insurance offerings. The leasing pricing is both competitive and convenient, making it an attractive choice for clients exploring vehicle lease options. Our agency partners have provided outstanding feedback on our advanced Insurtech white-labelled quoting engine and CRM, positioning RELI Exchange as the obvious choice as an insurance partner. We believe this additional path of revenue for our agency partners furthers our positive differentiator in the insurance industry."

Clients benefit from a wide selection of vehicles, all available for delivery anywhere in the U.S., offering unmatched convenience. Whether seeking a new lease or upgrading a current vehicle, clients are now able to enjoy a streamlined process with guidance from a trusted insurance advisor. By bridging the gap between auto leasing and insurance, RELI Exchange empowers agency partners to deepen client relationships, foster long-term loyalty, and generate additional income-without added complexity.

Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech and Operations said, "RELI Auto Leasing is another win for our RELI Exchange Agency Partners, enabling them to strengthen their client relationships while earning additional commissions. When consumers are in the market for a new car, they often overlook how the make and model of their new car can impact their auto insurance premium. When clients include their RELI Exchange agency partner in the car buying process, they can project the effect that each car will have to their insurance premium. This proactive approach eliminates the surprise that happens all too often in the industry when someone gets a new car, only to learn later that their insurance premium increased far more than anticipated. We are proud that RELI Exchange agency partners are adding even more peace of mind to their clients."

"Our vision for RELI Exchange has always been to maximize opportunities for our agency partners by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions aligned with their business model," added Mr. Beyman. "RELI Auto Leasing is another step in our commitment to innovation-empowering independent agents to compete on a national scale through technology and strategic partnerships. As we continue expanding our ecosystem, we remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge tools and services that drive success for our partners while enhancing the customer experience."

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, while reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions and include statements such as the Company having built a best-in-class InsurTech platform, making RELI Exchange an even more compelling value proposition and further accelerating growth of the platform, rolling out several other services in the near future to RELI Exchange agency partners, building RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., the Company moving in the right direction and the Company's highly scalable business model driving significant shareholder value. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere,and risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to generate the revenue anticipated and the ability to build the RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the U.S., and the other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

