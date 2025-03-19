Crown Electrokinetics Corp.: Crown Provides Update on Nasdaq Delisting

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (OTC: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has declined Crown's request to reconsider its March 3, 2025, decision to delist the Company's common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market. Following this determination, Crown immediately prepared and filed an appeal on March 18, 2025, requesting further review of the delisting decision. While this appeal does not guarantee reinstatement, it represents the next step in the process with Nasdaq.

"While we would have preferred a different outcome from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, we remain focused on executing our business strategy and delivering long-term value for our shareholders. Our operations continue as normal, and we are making solid progress on our key initiatives. Crown is actively trading on the OTC market, and we appreciate the continued support from our investors as we move forward. We will provide further updates as appropriate," said Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown.

Crown remains committed to ensuring efficient trading and liquidity for its shareholders following the transition to the OTC market. The Company continues to work with its market makers and advisors to facilitate a smooth trading experience for investors.

Looking ahead, Crown continues to evaluate all available options regarding its listing status and intends to pursue a return to a national exchange when appropriate. The Company remains focused on executing its growth strategy, driving operational efficiency, and capitalizing on the opportunities ahead in critical infrastructure solutions.

About Crown

Crown is an innovative infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Operating across multiple businesses - Smart Windows, and Construction - Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com .



