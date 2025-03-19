Zoe Financial Recognized With 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Wealth Management Product

Zoe Financial ,a digital end-to-end wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience for RIAs and investors, is proud to announce its recognition as Best Wealth Management Product in the 9th annual edition of FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

"This accolade reaffirms what we have known since the beginning: As long as we focus on improving people's lives, the output will be a fantastic client experience," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "Our client-centricity is our moat. We empower RIAs with the tools to exceed client expectations-without increasing their operational costs or growing their headcount."

About The Zoe Wealth Platform

Zoe's tech-driven platform enables financial advisors to deliver personalized investment management at scale, streamline operations, and drive sustainable growth.

Investment Management Features: The platform offers tax-loss harvesting, daily rebalancing, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading, allowing advisors to provide personalized investment strategies to clients of most account sizes.

Whitelabeled Solution: Firms can customize the interface to align with their brand identity while leveraging Zoe's tech to enhance client relationships and retention.

Outsourced Workforce: Aside from unlocking growth through their tech stack, Zoe offers an outsourced business development and operational workforce that handles back-office tasks so advisors can focus on building strong client relationships.

Client Referral Services: Zoe's proprietary matching algorithm connects advisors with high-intent investors, scheduling meetings directly on advisors' calendars.

About The Awards

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize industry innovators and disruptors who are changing the financial services industry by leveraging breakthrough technologies. They provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more.

In its ninth annual edition for 2025's program, there were over 4,500 global nominations. Winners were selected based on an in-depth research methodology and proprietary scoring system that includes six objective criteria, including product functionality, ease of use, technological innovation, and impact.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive experience. Learn more: https://zoefinancial.com/.

