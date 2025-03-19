Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Appoints Paul K. Smith and William Fleming to Company's Advisory Board

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") announces the appointments of Paul K. Smith and William Fleming to the Company's Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Paul and Bill to our Advisory Board. Both gentlemen have a multi-faceted wealth of experience to drive the Company forward with their business acumen and technical expertise. We look forward to the future development of the Company together."

Paul K. Smith (P.Geo.) 'has acted as President and CEO of Mountain Lake Minerals, MLK Gold, and Triple One Metals since 2012 beginning with the successful plan of arrangement between Mountain Lake Resources and Marathon Gold for the Valentine Lake gold deposit. Paul is a professional geologist with an MSc in structural geology from Acadia University. Paul has a unique mineral deposits skill set stemming from both private and public sector experience.

He spent 33 years with the Mineral Resources Section of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources as a Senior Research Gold Geologist and as Liaison Geologist for the Mineral Resources Branch. Paul has carried out research and exploration on gold, base metals, iron deposits, tungsten mineralization, lithium deposits, REE, and other critical metals. He joined Acadian Mining Corp in 2008 and was instrumental in the cleanup and sale of the ScoZinc Zn-Pb mine at Gays River acting as VP Environmental Compliance and Permitting. Paul currently serves as COO and CFO for Triple One Metals. Paul has strong communication skills and has travelled and worked throughout Canada, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.'

William "Bill" Fleming 'exemplifies discipline and entrepreneurial vision, qualities cultivated during his service in the Canadian Armed Forces. His military background not only instilled a results-driven mindset but also equipped him with strategic foresight-attributes that now guide Summit36 Capital Corp. toward operational excellence and long-term success. Over the past 30 years, Mr. Fleming has established himself as a seasoned executive, serial entrepreneur, and innovator. He has founded and led ventures across diverse industries, including cannabis, real estate, technology, mining and biotechnology. This wealth of experience enables him to identify opportunities, navigate risks, and scale businesses with remarkable precision.

Mr. Fleming's expertise in capital raising and corporate governance forms the backbone of Summit36's strategic vision. His extensive experience in running public companies ensures the firm operates with integrity and adheres to the highest standards, while positioning itself for its next chapter-whether transitioning to a registered hedge fund or preparing for a public offering. At the core of Mr. Fleming's leadership is a commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. His proven ability to transform challenges into opportunities places Summit36 at the forefront of the financial landscape, primed for dynamic growth and success.'

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company holding 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario and has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Mystery Au project in the Exploits Gold Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador, 100% interest in the Pino de Plata Ag project located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico and 25% interest in BIMCOL Minera's Diamante Au-Ag project located northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Spruce also has a 50:50 joint venture agreement with Colibri on the nearby Jackie Au project. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Greg Davison, PGeo, Vice-President Exploration and Director

(250) 521-0444

gdavison@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresources.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire