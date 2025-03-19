Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Self-healing materials, capable of repairing physical damage, present a significant opportunity for disruptive innovation in materials science, improving longevity and reliability. The automotive industry is of particular interest, with a high degree of importance placed on maintaining the appearance of vehicles, while rapid self-healing tires prevent punctures from interrupting journeys. The automotive sector offers a clear route to market for this emerging family of next-generation materials.

Market intelligence firm IDTechEx has released a new report on the topic, "Self-Healing Materials 2025-2035: Technologies, Applications, and Players." This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market, including analysis of technological progress, growth opportunities, and commercial readiness levels. It offers a third-party, unbiased opinion and outlook for the market.

Dr Conor O'Brien, Senior Technology Analyst and author of the new report, advises: "The automotive industry is often an early adopter of luxury products, where both the increased performance and convenience are selling points to consumers. Self-healing materials can be used in a range of automotive applications, including tires, paints, and coatings. Use cases even extend to asphalt road surfaces, where damage can lead to issues for vehicles and drivers."

Self-healing tires

Punctures are a frequent issue for drivers, and incorporating self-healing capabilities to repair them could offer several environmental benefits, such as extending tire lifespan and reducing the need for replacements. Eliminating the necessity of carrying a spare tire would also decrease vehicle weight, leading to lower emissions. This advantage is even more significant as electric vehicles become more prevalent due to their increased weight and higher torque.

The majority of leading tire manufacturers offer a self-healing tire consisting of some sort of sealant layer applied to the inside of the tire wall. However, challenges exist around storage and end-of-life due to this liner, but alternative approaches are emerging. In reality, self-healing tires are better described as "self-sealing" since they do not fully restore their original properties after a puncture. With a price premium of around 30% over standard tires, it can be expected that these tires remain a high-end option in the mid-term, primarily adopted by luxury vehicle owners, with convenience as the main selling point.

Self-healing coatings and paints

Paint protection film typically consists of a polyurethane wrap that flows into scratches. The film closely resembles vinyl bumper sticker material but is significantly thicker, making it highly durable while remaining nearly invisible. Self-healing properties have made it a popular choice for protecting the paint on cars and trucks. Beyond film, coatings also exist that can be applied to the most damaged areas of vehicles, such as the front bumper, headlights, and mirror housing.

Self-healing asphalt

Another major source of damage to cars is the presence of potholes and other damage to the road's surface. Asphalt is typically used for flat surfaces such as roads and carparks, but as the material ages, the top surface wears and degrades. There is a significant need to enhance safety, minimize maintenance, and extend the lifespan of the large amount of asphalt surfaces worldwide.

Self-healing methods typically use microcapsules that will release liquid bitumen to seal cracks in the surface. Some proposed solutions require heating equipment (induction) for non-automatic healing, where the induced heating further enhances the flow of the liquid bitumen.

With a strong background in advanced materials, IDTechEx provides independent analysis, including technology comparisons, industry outlooks, and key player assessments, offering valuable insights into this promising yet early-stage sector.





