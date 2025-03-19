Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has received an exploration permit, including drilling, for its Wedge Lake Gold project - Twin & T6 Gold (Au) zones in, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Wedge Lake Gold project is accessible via provincial highway 102 and three kilometres away from the Golden Heart Gold mine access road.

Quartz diorite, host to the recent Ramp Metals Inc. gold discovery, located 10 kms to the west of the Company's claims, intrudes the Wedge Lake Property.

The Exploration permits allows ARYA to utilize existing roads and trails, complete prospecting and sample trenching and up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

