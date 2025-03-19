Life-Changing trip to India with UK Fostering for three children in their Care

LONDON, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Fostering is an independent fostering agency that provides vulnerable children with stable, caring homes through dedicated and compassionate foster carers. UK Fostering seeks to provide young people with life changing opportunities and experiences no other fostering organisation provides.

UK Fostering is set to embark on another remarkable journey to India, offering three young people in their care a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a new culture, broaden their horizons, and gain invaluable life experiences.

From 23rd to 30th March 2025, Julie Kidd (South East Regional Director at UK Fostering), her husband Rob Kidd, and Tim McArdle (Director of Recruitment & Family Finding) will accompany three 16-year-old boys currently in care on a week-long cultural and educational trip to Delhi and Rohtak, India. Julie and Rob, who were foster carers themselves, will support and guide the young people throughout the journey.

The group will attend the 25th anniversary celebrations at the IB School, an independent non-profit institution managed by Indo British Educational Trust India & Charity World (Charity No. 1161128) with close ties to UK Fostering, and visit government-run schools supported by Charity World, the associated charity dedicated to improving education in underprivileged areas.

A Transformational Experience

This trip is about more than travel-it is about providing these young people with an eye-opening experience that will help shape their futures. Many of the children who have taken part in previous trips have returned with greater confidence, a fresh perspective on the world, and an appreciation for different cultures and ways of life.

During their stay, they will meet and interact with Indian students, participate in cultural activities, and visit schools, temples, markets, and farms-offering an immersive insight into life in India.

Julie Kidd, UK Fostering's South East Regional Director, said:

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these boys. Seeing the stark contrast between different schools in India will help them appreciate the opportunities they have while also inspiring them to strive for their own futures."

A Legacy of Opportunity

UK Fostering has been running these trips since 2015, ensuring young people in care can access extraordinary experiences that would otherwise be out of reach. The trips have had a lasting impact on previous attendees, many of whom have described them as "life-changing" and "the best experience of their lives."

Tim McArdle, who has led previous trips, added:

"Each year, we see the young people grow in confidence, develop new perspectives, and realise that the world is full of possibilities. This trip is not just about travel-it's about inspiration."

A Week of Discovery

The trip will include:

? Attending the 25th anniversary celebrations of the IB School

? Engaging with students from both private and government-funded schools

? Exploring local markets, temples, and farms

? Learning about Indian culture, education, and daily life

? Experiencing a completely different way of living

Supporting the Future

UK Fostering's associated charity, Charity World, plays a crucial role in funding and supporting underprivileged schools in India, providing children with the education they need to break the cycle of poverty.

This trip is not just about the three boys travelling to India-it is about creating connections, raising awareness, and building a better future for children both in the UK and overseas.

For more information on UK Fostering's work, or to support future initiatives, visit www.ukfostering.org.uk

For more information on the charity: www.charityworld.com

For more information on the school: https://www.ibsrohtak.com/

