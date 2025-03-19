True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Market worth $7.71 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The True Random Number Generator Market is expected to grow from USD 3.81 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of IoT and edge computing is driving demand for TRNGs to ensure secure communication and data protection. Weak random generators expose encryption keys, increasing cyber security risks. TRNGs mitigate this by generating high-entropy keys that strengthen security and comply with standards like NIST SP800-90B and FIPS 140-3, making them a critical component of modern cybersecurity frameworks. Additionally, the rise of edge computing, which processes data closer to the source, further amplifies the need for TRNGs to enable real-time, secure decision-making in decentralized environments, such as wearable healthcare devices and smart infrastructure systems.

True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Market

224 - Tables

68 - Figures

288 - Pages

True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Market Report Scope:

Market Revenue in 2025: $3.81 billion
Estimated Value by 2030: $7.71 billion
Growth Rate: CAGR of 15.1%
Forecast Period: 2025-2030
Segments Covered: By Type, Application, Vertical and Region
Geographies Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge: Issues related to integration of TRNGs
Key Market Opportunities: Expanding use cases in secure communication, financial transactions, and defense applications
Key Market Drivers: Rising frequency of cyberattacks in digital era

By type, QRNG segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

QRNGs are expected to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period because they have an unparalleled capability to create genuinely random numbers based on quantum mechanics, offering the maximum amount of unpredictability and security. In contrast to traditional random number generators, QRNGs utilize quantum phenomena like photon behavior and atomic decay and are therefore resistant to both traditional and quantum-based cyber-attacks. This makes QRNGs crucial in cryptography, wherein they are utilized to generate strong encryption keys and secure tokens that improve the security of financial transactions, data storage, and identity management systems. The rising demand for secure digital transactions and communications, along with the escalating level of sophistication in cyber threats, is driving the demand for QRNGs. Their use in industries such as finance, healthcare, and IoT is growing, as they are offering critical security for online payments, safe storage of data and quantum-resistant VPNs. Moreover, advances in quantum technology and decreasing implementation costs are making QRNGs more accessible and making them more commercially viable. For example, Elmos Semiconductor SE and ID Quantique entered a partnership in January 2025 to create the world's smallest monolithically integrated QRNG, in response to increasing cybersecurity threats. With businesses and customers prioritizing improved security, the QRNG market is poised to expand rapidly, facilitated by the demand for strong, quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions.

By end user- consumer electronics segment in true random number generator market will account for the high CAGR in 2025-2030.

Consumer electronics will hold high growth rate in the true random number generator market because TRNGs are being integrated into an extensive array of devices that have a need for strong security, privacy, and functionality. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables and IoT-enabled devices has led to an enormous requirement for TRNGs, which are needed for secure cryptographic key generation, facilitating secure boot procedures, and protecting data integrity. With the increase in digital payments, biometric authentication, and encrypted communication on consumer devices, TRNGs play a critical role to protect sensitive user information from cyber-attacks. Additionally, increasing adoption of gaming consoles, virtual reality (VR) systems, and smart TVs, which depends on randomness to provide even gameplay and dynamic content generation, increases the demand for TRNGs. The consumer electronics sector is also marked by high-tech advancements and decreasing product life cycles, propelling the development of new solutions such as TRNGs at a faster rate. Vendors such as Samsung, Apple, and Intel are increasingly integrating TRNGs in their products for better security and user experience. With growing awareness among consumers about data security and privacy, and the increasing development of 5G networks and IoT ecosystems, the demand for TRNGs in consumer electronics is likely to grow, contributing to a strong market share and high growth rate in the years to come.

North America region will hold highest share in the true random number generator market.

North America dominates the market share in the true random number generator industry due to its strong ecosystem of cybersecurity firms, cloud computing providers, and semiconductor companies. The US is at the center of it all, with dominant technology players like Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, and Microsoft incorporating TRNGs into their security solutions. These companies use TRNGs for encryption, secure authentication, and cryptographic key generation in enterprise security, cloud computing and IoT use cases. Apart from this, Government standards like FIPS 140-3 (Federal Information Processing Standard) and cybersecurity standards issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have made it a standard requirement for industries dealing with sensitive information, especially in military, defense, and critical infrastructure protection, to adopt TRNGs. The region is also a leader in zero-trust security architecture, where TRNGs play a critical role in enhancing identity authentication and encryption processes. North America's leadership in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum-safe encryption investments further solidify its leadership in the true random number generator market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the true random number generator companies are Apple Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ID Quantique (Switzerland), QuantumCTek Co., Ltd. (China), QuintessenceLabs. (Australia), Terra Quantum (Switzerland), Crypta Labs Limited (UK), Quantinuum (UK), QuNu Labs Private Limited (India), IBM (US), EYL, Inc (US), Quside Technologies (Spain), among others.

