The world's largest traveling car show will travel to 16 countries with 24 total stops on a mission to select the next Hot Wheels die-cast model

The eighth annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour begins April 26 at a Tampa, Fla. area Walmart location

New for 2025, the Tour will feature three regional finals, including Europe and the Middle East, Latin America and the United States, concluding with a virtual Global Grand Finale

Vehicle submissions are now open for the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour at HotWheelsLegends.com

Submissions for the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 are officially open to custom car builders around the world who want a chance to have their car made into a Hot Wheels die-cast car and inducted into the Garage of Legends.The eighth annual world tour kicks off on April 26 in Tampa, Fla. with a live event in partnership with Walmart.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319941245/en/

Submissions for the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1 are officially open to custom car builders around the world who want a chance to have their car made into a Hot Wheels die-cast car and inducted into the Garage of Legends.

Building off the enthusiasm and drive displayed by Hot Wheels fans and car enthusiasts around the world, the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour has expanded to include new stops in Benelux, Peru and Turkey. In total, this year's Tour will travel to 16 countries, with 10 events held exclusively at Walmart locations throughout the United States and one event held at the Mattel Headquarters in El Segundo, Calif.

New for 2025, the culmination of the tour will become more global in nature with three distinct regional finals Europe and the Middle East, Latin America and the United States. At each virtual event, one vehicle will be selected to compete at the Global Grand Finale where the winner, and next Hot Wheels die-cast, will be immortalized in 1:64th scale.

Hot Wheels will celebrate its ongoing partnership with Walmart by bringing back the U.S. virtual contest where car enthusiasts nationwide can submit their passion projects and participate in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Fans can get updates on the virtual tour, learn more and submit their own cars on Walmart.com. One car will be selected to move on to the U.S. Regional finals for a chance to compete in the Global Grand Finale in the fall.

"What began as a series of U.S. events has grown into a global tour for car and Hot Wheels enthusiasts around the world to share their passion projects while competing for a chance to have their creations immortalized in 1:64-scale," said Ted Wu, senior vice president and global head of design for vehicles and building sets at Mattel. "With the inclusion of Benelux, Peru and Turkey this year, we cannot wait to see what these unique countries and cultures bring to the table as we continue to expand the Hot Wheels Legends Tour globally."

Each of this year's expected vehicle entries will be assessed by a panel of Hot Wheels designers and local celebrity judges. The vehicles competing to join the prestigious Garage of Legends, a collection of the brand's most iconic and historic vehicles, will be evaluated based on three key categories:

Authenticity Hot Wheels vehicles stand out from the crowd and the judges expect the next entry to the Garage of Legends to continue pushing the boundaries of automotive design.

Hot Wheels vehicles stand out from the crowd and the judges expect the next entry to the Garage of Legends to continue pushing the boundaries of automotive design. Creativity The judges want to see unique and exciting projects that also exude purpose-built performance.

The judges want to see unique and exciting projects that also exude purpose-built performance. Garage Spirit It should be evident to the judges that early mornings, late nights, grit, and determination went into the project.

The U.S.-based regional events will return to Walmart stores exclusively and feature interactive analysis and coverage from the onsite hosts. Each stop will include activities for fans of all ages, including the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, play spaces where kids can interact with the latest Hot Wheels toys, and Hot Wheels die-cast displays featuring coveted premium and collector cars. Additionally, Hot Wheels enthusiasts can find special edition Hot Wheels Legends products exclusively at select Walmart stores or on Walmart.com.

2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour dates include:

April 26: Event at Walmart in Tampa, Fla.

Event at Walmart in Tampa, Fla. April 19: Event in the United Arab Emirates

Event in the United Arab Emirates May 3: Event at Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia

Event at Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia May 17: Event at Walmart in Charlotte, North Carolina

Event at Walmart in Charlotte, North Carolina May 31: Event at Walmart in Detroit, Michigan

Event at Walmart in Detroit, Michigan June 6: Event in France

Event in France June 27: Event in Germany

Event in Germany June 28: Event at Walmart in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Event at Walmart in Milwaukee, Wisconsin July 12: Event at Walmart in Kansas City, KS

Event at Walmart in Kansas City, KS July 26: Event at Walmart in Austin, Texas

Event at Walmart in Austin, Texas August 2: Event at Walmart in Houston, Texas

Event at Walmart in Houston, Texas September 12: Event in Benelux

Event in Benelux September 20: Event at Walmart in Las Vegas, Nevada

Event at Walmart in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20: Event in Spain/Portugal

Event in Spain/Portugal September 27: Event at Walmart in San Diego, California

Event at Walmart in San Diego, California October 4: Event at Hot Wheels Headquarters in El Segundo, California

More events in Europe and Latin and South America will be announced as the tour continues. Fans may register or learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour by visiting www.HotWheelsLegends.com.

Previous champions include the inaugural 2018-winning 2 JetZ, 2019-winning THE NASH, 2020-winning 1970 Pontiac® Firebird, 2021-winning 1969 Volvo P1800 Gasser, 2022-winning "Texas Toot" 1992 Autozam Scrum micro truck, 2023-winning "Chimera" 1990 Mazda MX-5 roadster, and last year's 2024 winner, a 1968 Baufer-Ford Falcon Sport Prototype nicknamed "La Liebre."

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Mobil 1

For over 50 years, the Mobil 1 brand has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running like new. Our products exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers-so drivers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel. Join the Mobil 1 DR1VRS Clubsm at http://loveofdriving.us for exclusive offers and celebrate the love of driving with @Mobil1 on Instagram.

MAT-W

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319941245/en/

Contacts:

Press@mattel.com