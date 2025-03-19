SI Group, Inc.: SI Group Awarded Bronze Medal by EcoVadis for Corporate Social Responsibility

Company Ranked in the Top 35% of All Rated Companies Underscoring the Company's Commitment to Good Sustainability Practices

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, has received a Bronze medal from EcoVadis, a globally trusted platform for evaluating corporate sustainability performance. This recognition highlights SI Group's commitment to responsible business practices and its continuous efforts in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies based on a comprehensive range of stringent sustainability criteria, including environmental impact, labor practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The methodology is built on international corporate social responsibility standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000. The company's most recent ranking places SI Group in the top 35 percent of the more than 150,000 businesses worldwide assessed by EcoVadis.

Key Highlights of SI Group's 2025 EcoVadis Ranking:

SI Group scored in the 79 th percentile of all Bronze medals awarded during the past 12 months by EcoVadis.

SI Group's supporting documents show an exceptional level of coverage of environmental actions or certification throughout company operations.

SI Group's company policies demonstrate the intention to reduce impact, mitigate risk and improve performance.

SI Group has elevated its focus on sustainability in recent years and is continually striving to develop innovative solutions that will improve sustainability worldwide. "We are proud to receive a Bronze ranking from EcoVadis," said Dave Brassington, Sr. Director, Regulatory & Sustainability. "It only strengthens our commitment to evolving and improving on the social and environmental initiatives we have in place. We are striving for a Gold medal or better in future years."

As part of its commitment to sustainability, SI Group has released several ESG Reports to maintain transparency across every aspect of its business operations and corporate social responsibility. The company plans to release a 2025 ESG Report later this year. Visit www.siigroup.com/sustainability for more information.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 250+ purchasing categories and 185+ countries.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group's solutions enhance the quality and performance of industrial and consumer goods in the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, USA, SI Group operates 19 manufacturing facilities across three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with the support of approximately 1,600 employees worldwide. In 2023, SI Group published its inaugural ESG report, showcasing its commitment to continuous improvement and sustainability. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

