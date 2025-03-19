UAB Billo.app: Billo Expands UGC Creator Network to the UK, Canada, and Australia

Billo , a leading user-generated content (UGC) platform in the United States, is expanding its creator network to include the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. This expansion allows brands to tap into a diverse selection of creative talent, producing localized video content tailored to their target audiences.

Since its launch, Billo has facilitated the creation of over 200,000 UGC videos, paid out $8.3 million to creators, and served 22,000 brands, becoming a leading producer of Meta and TikTok video ads worldwide.

Beyond meeting growing demand, expanding to these new markets strengthens the creator economy by fostering seamless brand-creator collaboration and helping businesses generate impactful content that drives engagement and conversions on paid social.

Helping Brands Reach Local Audiences

With this expansion, brands can now find and collaborate with creators in the UK , Canada , and Australia , helping their marketing campaigns feel authentic and culturally relevant.

"Billo makes it much easier to find local creators for a variety of product categories, from beauty experts to tech wizards," said Donatas Smailys, CEO of Billo. "We're offering access to a diverse network of talented creators who intimately understand the local culture and consumer preferences, enabling brands to connect with their audiences on a far deeper level."

By leveraging local voices, brands can craft highly targeted marketing campaigns, build deeper customer relationships, and drive measurable business growth.

New Opportunities for Creators

Billo has established itself as a leading UGC platform in the US. And now, content creators in the UK, Canada, and Australia can take advantage of paid projects, brand collaborations, and new opportunities to showcase their creativity.

"As the leading UGC platform in the US, we've always had creators from around the world asking when they could join Billo," Smailys explained. "So, we're absolutely thrilled to finally launch in the UK, Canada, and Australia, welcoming hundreds of new creators and opening up a ton of new opportunities to connect with exciting brands and earn more."

This expansion enables content creators in new markets to monetize their skills, collaborate with global brands, and access a variety of exciting products.

The Future of Billo

As Billo continues to grow, the company is focused on enhancing its platform with data-driven tools and insights that help brands maximize the impact of their UGC campaigns . By leveraging analytics, Billo aims to improve creator-brand matchmaking, provide strategic creative recommendations, and boost video performance on paid social.

"We are committed to empowering brands to make data-driven decisions on our platform," said Smailys. "This will foster a win-win situation where creators earn more and companies achieve better sales results."

Upcoming innovations will help brands optimize their campaigns with better insights, maximizing video ROI in the process.

About Billo

Billo is a leading UGC marketplace that connects brands with content creators to produce high-performing social video ads. By streamlining the UGC production process, Billo helps brands increase awareness, drive traffic, and boost conversions with authentic creator-driven content for TikTok and Meta.

