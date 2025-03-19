duPont REGISTRY Group Acquires Car Collector - the Exclusive App for Car Collectors

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, is proud to announce the acquisition of Car Collector , the ultimate app for any supercar collector, which handles everything from collection management to discreet transactions in high-value cars.

Specializing in the off-market trade of highly sought-after road and race cars, Car Collector connects leading collectors in its off-marketplace that features the most exclusive vehicles from across the world. With select specialists from the Car Collector team on hand for support, its members enjoy unparalleled access to the world's most incredible cars, and can tap into a global network, where they can buy and sell discreetly, with absolute confidence in the utmost privacy.

Car Collector's expansive database knows everything about each supercar's specification, so members can enjoy exploring each and every detail, choosing between different eye-catching models to save to their Wishlist, or buy cars to add to their private collections. Members can also digitalise their entire collection, uploading each car's data, images, documentation and relevant history to keep the collection organised and accessible, no matter where you are.

"At duPont REGISTRY Group, our mission is to connect passionate car collectors with the finest automotive experiences and resources," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "The acquisition of Car Collector aligns perfectly with our vision, providing enthusiasts with an innovative digital platform to manage, track, and showcase their prized collections like never before. We are excited to integrate this cutting-edge technology into our ecosystem, further enhancing the way high-net-worth collectors engage with their supercars."

The acquisition of Car Collector marks a transformative moment, positioning it for expanded influence and deeper engagement with a discerning audience, while preserving its legacy of excellence in the ultra-luxury and exotic automotive world.

"duPont REGISTRY Group's vast expertise in the luxury automotive market and unparalleled access to high-quality data will allow us to take Car Collector to new heights," said Florian Lemberger, Chairman of Car Collector and CEO of Supercar Owners Circle. "Their commitment to innovation, combined with a deep understanding of the needs of supercar collectors, makes this collaboration a perfect match for the next phase of our growth."

