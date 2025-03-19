BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2025 - As AI transforms global industries, the transportation sector is undergoing notable change. Autonomous driving technology is rapidly scaling, with top companies like Google's Waymo and Baidu's Apollo Go leading the way.
The global expansion of autonomous mobility is drawing investments from both public and private sectors. In 2024, Apollo Go received Hong Kong's first autonomous vehicle pilot licenses, marking its entry into right-hand drive markets like the UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, which make up a third of the global automotive market.
At the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Baidu Co-founder and CEO Robin Li highlighted the long-term benefits of AI in transportation, while the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence proposed a fully autonomous vehicle fleet for future WGS events, potentially supported by Apollo Go's technology.
As more cities invest in autonomous transportation, companies like Apollo Go and Waymo are proving that AI-driven mobility is no longer a distant vision-it is actively reshaping urban transportation today.
About Apollo Go
Apollo Go, also known as Luobo Kuaipao, is Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service and one of the world's leading players in large-scale self-driving mobility solutions. As China's first fully driverless commercial Robotaxi service, Apollo Go is pioneering the integration of AI, big data, and automation to build the smart cities of the future.
