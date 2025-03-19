National Association of Broadcasters: Out-of-This-World Broadcast: LIVE from Space at the 2025 NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference at NAB Show

A groundbreaking look at the future of broadcast-streamed live from the International Space Station.

BEIT Explores AI, Cloud Virtualization, Streaming and Next-Gen TV at the Forefront of Media Innovation.

The NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference, part of NAB Show taking place April 5-9 (Exhibits April 6-9), is blasting off with a keynote session that's literally out of this world! Conference attendees will engage in a live 4K UHD conversation with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station , showcasing new live UHD switching and routing capability at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Courtesy: NASA

Live from the International Space Station: The BEIT Conference Opening will explore the evolution of global broadcasting, from the grainy 1969 Moon landing to the upcoming Artemis III mission, expected to be the largest live-streamed event in history. This session will examine the challenges and innovations that will define the future of broadcast technology, content distribution and media consumption on April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Moderated by Bob Jacobs, retired senior communications executive at NASA, the keynote panel will feature insights from NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, general manager and head of NASA+ Rebecca Sirmons, VP Americas Engineering Services, Harmonic John Lysic and SVP Production Technology and Operations, Paramount Frank Governale.

Engineering the Future: AI, Cloud, Streaming and Next-Gen Broadcasting

The BEIT Conference continues with over 70 expert-led sessions, panel discussions and technical paper presentations, focusing on the latest advancements in AI-driven workflows, software-defined broadcasting, cybersecurity and Next-Gen TV implementation. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how broadcast engineers and technology leaders are leveraging AI to enhance newsroom integrity, combat deepfake threats and improve production workflows. Sessions will also cover the expanding role of cloud virtualization in media production and distribution, the evolution of streaming/OTT services and emerging trends in ATSC 3.0 and Broadcast Positioning Systems (BPS). Featured brands presenting include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Intel, Nvidia OneMedia and Paramount.

Key Sessions Include:

NextGen TV: the New Frontier for Content Interactivity and Immersive Experiences

From Camera to Cloud: Unlocking Global Collaboration and Real-Time Editing for Live Sports

Integrated Newsrooms with Generative AI: Efficiency, Accuracy and Beyond

Software Defined Broadcast: A New Way Forward for Video Production

Recognizing Innovation and Excellence at BEIT

The BEIT Conference will spotlight the groundbreaking research and technical achievements shaping the industry. The Best Paper Award and Best Student Paper Award, co-sponsored by IEEE BTS, will be presented during the opening session, recognizing the most impactful contributions to broadcast engineering and IT. Selected papers will be featured in the official Proceedings of the 2025 NAB BEIT Conference and presented by leading professionals and emerging scholars to share expertise, discover breakthrough technologies and shape the future of media.

"NAB Show continues to be the premier global destination for broadcast engineers and media technology professionals," said John Clark, senior vice president, NAB Emerging Technology. "The BEIT Conference is a critical platform for industry leaders to share insights, tackle challenges and drive the future of media technology forward. This year's lineup of sessions, panels and research presentations reflects the ongoing innovation that is redefining content production and distribution."

A Premier Technical Forum with Industry Partnerships

BEIT 2025 continues its long-standing partnerships with the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE). This year also features a new relationship with the Public Media Venture Group (PMVG). Notable session collaborations include:

IEEE BTS Student Paper Award: Recognizing outstanding contributions from emerging scholars in broadcast technology.

NABA: Is WMAS (Wireless Multichannel Audio System) the Future for Wireless Mics?

PMVG: A showcase of NextGen TV applications at its laboratory station in Cookeville, Tennessee.

SBE Ennes Workshops: Two days of specialized tracks covering RF 101 Bootcamp and Media Over IP Essentials.

SCTE's Maximizing FAST Channel Revenue: A deep dive into revenue-generating strategies for free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

