BioQuest, Inc. Acquires BotMakers, Inc. to Revolutionize Conversational AI

Trent T. Daniel Named CEO to Lead Sales, Branding and Expansion Initiatives

BioQuest, Inc. (OTC PINK:BQST), a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets, has officially completed its acquisition of BotMakers, Inc., a leader in AI-powered conversational technology. This strategic move strengthens BioQuest's position in the AI automation sector and marks a significant step toward its long-term vision of becoming a dominant player in enterprise-level AI solutions. With this acquisition, BioQuest has appointed Trent T. Daniel as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

BioQuest has recently been trading at over $1 per share and previously filed a $5 million Regulation A offering, which was cleared by the SEC late last year. The company intends to use the proceeds from this funding to scale its marketing and branding efforts while accelerating the development of the BotMakers platform. This platform will provide cutting-edge automated digital workforce solutions for government agencies, corporations, and law enforcement organizations.

BotMakers, Inc. has built a strong reputation for delivering enterprise-grade AI voice and messaging automation. With growing demand and a robust pipeline of contracts, the company expects to generate revenues exceeding $1.2 million this year, with a long-term goal of reaching $5 million by the end of 2026. The company's expanding roster of enterprise clients includes Infinity Concepts, Colonial Stock Transfer, United Israel Charity, Shield Funding, iHost Poker Casino Parties, Kid Fit Strong, and ProMarketing Leads, highlighting its ability to deploy scalable AI solutions across diverse industries.

"This acquisition represents a major step forward for BioQuest as we embrace AI-driven automation," said Trent T. Daniel, CEO of BioQuest. "With BotMakers' technology and expertise, we are well-positioned to scale our offerings and drive innovation in the enterprise AI space. Our mission is to provide businesses with intelligent, automated solutions that redefine operational efficiency."

Further solidifying its presence in the AI sector, BotMakers has secured a high-profile contract with 3Mark Financial, one of the nation's largest life insurance wholesalers, to implement its state-of-the-art conversational AI technology. This partnership highlights the growing demand for AI-driven automation in financial services and beyond.

Looking ahead, BioQuest plans to rebrand as BotMakers, Inc. to better align with its core expertise in AI innovation. The company is also in active negotiations to acquire an AI-powered marketing leads company, which currently generates over $1 million per year in revenue. This acquisition would further strengthen BioQuest's capabilities and reinforce its commitment to becoming the premier provider of enterprise-level AI solutions through continued investment in technology, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

