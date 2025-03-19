The Evolving Sustainability Workforce: What's Changing and How Companies Can Adapt

Tune in to the latest episode of What the…? featuring an insightful conversation with Karen Johns, CEO of Net Impact.

In the latest episode of What the...?, 3BL takes an in-depth look at how Gen Z's evolving expectations are reshaping the workforce, and how companies can adapt to attract and retain this new generation of professionals.

With over 85% of Gen Z workers prioritizing purpose in their careers, employers must move beyond traditional incentives and create environments where young talent can connect their work to a greater mission.

In this episode, Karen Johns, CEO of Net Impact, offers strategic insights on how businesses can engage this emerging workforce and build an environment that fosters both personal fulfillment and professional growth.

Watch here.

Key Takeaways for Business Leaders:

Purpose-Driven Careers: Gen Z is pushing companies to rethink their value propositions. They seek roles that offer purpose and align with their personal values.

Expanding the Scope of Impact: This generation is not limiting itself to traditional sustainability roles. From finance to accounting, they are pursuing impact-driven careers across diverse sectors.

Fostering Mentorship and Transparency: Johns emphasizes the critical importance of mentorship and transparency in retaining top talent. Forging authentic relationships and providing clear paths for career development is key.

Building a Growth-Focused Culture: Companies need to approach young talent with a mindset of long-term growth. Early careers should be seen as opportunities for exploration and development, with room to evolve as both individuals and leaders.

As Johns puts it, "Gen Z doesn't just want a paycheck-they want to know their work matters."

Watch the full episode here.

