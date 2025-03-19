Xiao I Corporation: Xiao-I Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with TF International to Advance AI-Powered Financial Services

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), an advanced artificial intelligence company ("Xiao-I"), announced a global strategic partnership with TF International Securities Group Limited ("TF International"), a Hong Kong -based full-licensed financial institution under Hubei Hongtai Group and Tianfeng Securities. This collaboration aims to integrate Xiao-I's proprietary Hua Zang Large Language Model (LLM) into TF International's financial services, driving transformative applications of AI in investment research, risk management, data analytics, and operational efficiency.

Strategic Synergy: Combining Technological Expertise with Financial Innovation

Under the agreement, Xiao-I will develop a customized AI Agent platform for TF International, powered by the Hua Zang LLM. This platform is designed to streamline investment research workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and establish a self-reinforcing "data flywheel" mechanism to enhance decision-making accuracy and service agility.

Executive Perspectives

Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I Corporation, emphasized the partnership's alignment with the Company's dual innovation strategy: "Technological breakthroughs must be validated through real-world commercialization. TF International's leadership in global financial services and research provides an ideal platform to demonstrate how our Hua Zang LLM can redefine financial productivity. This partnership not only accelerates AI adoption in finance but also marks a critical milestone in Xiao-I's global expansion."

Mr. Chuan Zou, Chief Executive Officer of TF International, highlighted the collaboration's role in advancing new quality productive forces: "As a forward-looking institution committed to digital transformation, we recognize AI as a cornerstone for next-generation financial services. Xiao-I's proven track record in industrial AI applications, combined with Hua Zang LLM's unique adaptability, positions us to deliver smarter, faster, and more sustainable value to clients worldwide."

Technology Differentiation: The Hua Zang Advantage

The Hua Zang LLM's three core strengths-Controllability, Customizability, and Deliverability-have enabled rapid commercial adoption across industries. In this collaboration, Xiao-I will tailor the model to TF International's proprietary datasets and workflows, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems while maintaining compliance with global financial standards.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

