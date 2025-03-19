Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Nachhaltig und revolutionär - Diese Innovation könnte der nächste Tesla-Moment für Investoren sein!
19.03.2025 17:02 Uhr
Real Authentication Launches New Coverage Launch: Streetwear Sneaker Authentication

Luxury authentication service now servicing streetwear sneakers.

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / Real Authentication recently announced their launch of virtual authentication for new and used streetwear sneakers. This launch adds an additional 25+ sneaker brands to their already lengthy luxury brand list of over 170+ designers. Real Authentication also offers virtual authentication coverage for handbags, watches, eyewear, clothing, jewelry, shoes, scarves, hats, accessories, and homegoods (pillows, glassware, and blankets). View a full list of their brand coverage at realauthentication.com/what-we-authenticate.

New Coverage Launch: Streetwear Sneaker Authentication

Real Authentication recently announced their launch of virtual authentication for new and used streetwear sneakers.

"We have been virtually authenticating designer sneakers for nearly a decade and are thrilled to expand Real Authentication's coverage to the sneaker world," says Anastacia Black, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

The new streetwear sneaker coverage includes the following brands:

  • Adidas

  • Air Jordan

  • Anta

  • Asics

  • Berluti

  • Champion

  • Converse

  • Crocs

  • Curry Brand

  • Diadora

  • Ewing

  • Fila

  • HOKA

  • Li-Ning

  • MSCHF

  • New Balance

  • Nike

  • Off-White

  • Onitsuka Tiger

  • Puma

  • Reebok

  • Salomon

  • Saucony

  • Timberland

  • Under Armour

  • Vans

"Our clientele has expanded vastly since inception, especially overseas where different brands are more popular than here in the US. Expanding our team of top-tier experts to provide human-forward coverage for contemporary, and now streetwear brands, helps our clients streamline their authentication processes and scale more seamlessly," says Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Real Authentication is a virtual luxury goods authentication service. The Real Authentication service verifies the authenticity of new and used brand name goods with the expertise of their team of world-renowned brand experts. Clients can utilize the mobile app to upload images and receive a determination within 24 hours or less. Customers can ensure their streetwear sneakers are the real deal at realauthentication.com.

