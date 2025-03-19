Real Authentication Launches New Coverage Launch: Streetwear Sneaker Authentication

Luxury authentication service now servicing streetwear sneakers.

Real Authentication recently announced their launch of virtual authentication for new and used streetwear sneakers. This launch adds an additional 25+ sneaker brands to their already lengthy luxury brand list of over 170+ designers. Real Authentication also offers virtual authentication coverage for handbags, watches, eyewear, clothing, jewelry, shoes, scarves, hats, accessories, and homegoods (pillows, glassware, and blankets). View a full list of their brand coverage at realauthentication.com/what-we-authenticate .

New Coverage Launch: Streetwear Sneaker Authentication

Real Authentication recently announced their launch of virtual authentication for new and used streetwear sneakers.

"We have been virtually authenticating designer sneakers for nearly a decade and are thrilled to expand Real Authentication's coverage to the sneaker world," says Anastacia Black, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

The new streetwear sneaker coverage includes the following brands:

Adidas

Air Jordan

Anta

Asics

Berluti

Champion

Converse

Crocs

Curry Brand

Diadora

Ewing

Fila

HOKA

Li-Ning

MSCHF

New Balance

Nike

Off-White

Onitsuka Tiger

Puma

Reebok

Salomon

Saucony

Timberland

Under Armour

Vans

"Our clientele has expanded vastly since inception, especially overseas where different brands are more popular than here in the US. Expanding our team of top-tier experts to provide human-forward coverage for contemporary, and now streetwear brands, helps our clients streamline their authentication processes and scale more seamlessly," says Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Real Authentication is a virtual luxury goods authentication service. The Real Authentication service verifies the authenticity of new and used brand name goods with the expertise of their team of world-renowned brand experts. Clients can utilize the mobile app to upload images and receive a determination within 24 hours or less. Customers can ensure their streetwear sneakers are the real deal at realauthentication.com .

SOURCE: Real Authentication

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire