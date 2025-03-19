Vcheck Named "Best Financial Transaction Security Company" in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Fintech Breakthrough Awards recognizes Vcheck's innovations in safeguarding financial transactions by providing firms with open-source and continuous business intelligence.

Vcheck , a leader in due diligence and business intelligence, has been named "Best Financial Transaction Security Company" in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

Vcheck's Monitoring Platform played a key role in securing this recognition. Leveraging web crawling, the solution consolidates real-time risk monitoring by integrating data from sources including global news, sanctions and enforcement lists, politically exposed persons (PEPs), sex offender registries, and criminal records. It also offers advanced confidence scoring to minimize false positives, ensuring only the most relevant alerts reach users.

"Regulatory requirements are growing more demanding while risks become increasingly dynamic. A real disconnect exists between traditional point-in-time background checks and modern risks' dynamic and ongoing nature," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Vcheck's technology-first approach sets a new standard for how financial institutions can protect their investments and reputation while staying ahead of emerging threats. We're so pleased to award them with 'Best Financial Transaction Security Company!'"

Vcheck CEO Lyndee Fletcher said, "We're honored to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough. This award highlights our commitment to Vcheck's mission of transforming traditional background checks and business intelligence with a human-led, tech-enabled approach."

About Vcheck

Founded in 2012, Vcheck is a global investigations firm that helps institutions protect their investments by providing intelligence on individuals and businesses. Vcheck's human-led, tech-enabled approach provides the most comprehensive intelligence with 40% faster turnaround times and continuous, actionable insights. Vcheck conducts over 24,000 investigations annually for 3,000+ clients across 150+ countries.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough,?a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

