Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo signs distributor agreement for Sweden with Trimtec

To strengthen the local presence throughout the Swedish home market, Guideline Geo has signed a distributor agreement with Trimtec for the ground penetrating radar solutions, i.e the MALÅ brand.

"We are happy to welcome Trimtec to our industry-leading network. Trimtec has a large customer base in key applications from being a long-term authorized distribution partner with Trimble and from its strong local presence throughout Sweden with six regional offices. We have confidence in their ability to develop our home market together with us", says Per Westholm, CRO at Guideline Geo.

"We believe in connecting the world we see with the subsurface. Expanding the Trimtec offering within Reality Capture to include the subsurface using ground penetrating radar is a strategic fit and something our customers in Sweden express a need for", says Robert Nyberg at Trimtec AB.

Guideline Geo has approximately 70 distributors and local representation in more than 50 countries. The global partner network is industry-leading and a key part of the Guideline Geo growth strategy.

