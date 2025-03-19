Churchill Downs: Ford Named Exclusive Automotive Partner of the Kentucky Derby in Multi-Year Partnership Extension

Ford's Expanded Presence to Include First Turn Club Naming Rights and New On-Site Experiences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") today announced a partnership renewal with Ford as the exclusive automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve, reinforcing a longstanding relationship between two iconic American brands. Under the renewed agreement, Ford will be granted exclusivity in the automotive category and an expanded footprint with interactive vehicle displays to promote fan interaction and immersive brand experiences to supplement the excitement of Derby Week and beyond.

As part of the multi-year agreement, running through 2029, Ford will expand its on-site footprint to include the naming of the First Turn Club, a premium hospitality space originally debuted in 2023 overlooking the famed first turn of the racetrack. The popular location will now officially be called the Ford First Turn Club, offering guests a distinctive race-day experience with prime views and upscale amenities. Additionally, Ford will activate exclusive luxury vehicle displays and brand-new Ford -themed fan experiences at key areas around the track, including the Paddock Plaza and VIP Gate, ensuring high-profile brand visibility to attendees throughout Derby Week.

"Churchill Downs is thrilled to continue building our relationship with Ford Motor Company as an Official Partner of the Kentucky Derby and to expand our collaboration in exciting new ways," said Casey Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "The Kentucky Derby is built on tradition and long-standing partnerships, and Ford's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of this exceptional event. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver an unforgettable experience for Derby fans and guests."

Ford will maintain the existing sponsorship of key Derby and Oaks activations not limited to: branding inclusion on the Kentucky Derby Starting Gate, presenting sponsorship of the Churchill Downs Barn Area, entitlement of a Derby Day race sponsorship, exclusive digital content and year-round vehicle displays at Churchill Downs.

"At Ford our mission is to create tangible impacts on the communities where we work and serve," said Phil O'Connor, director of global marketing communications - Ford Blue and Model e at Ford Motor Company. " Ford has a deep connection with the Louisville community. Our Louisville -based manufacturing facilities employ roughly 12,000 Kentuckians. Our heritage of capability, passion and innovation make our friends at Churchill Downs Racetrack ideal partners. We're excited for this next chapter in our partnership and honored to continue supporting the bluegrass state."

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025. For more information on the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs, visit kentuckyderby.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held major sporting event in the United States and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Tickets for the 151st Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on May 2-3 are available by visiting www.KentuckyDerby.com and www.DerbyExperiences.com or by calling (502) 636-4447 to be a part of the most extraordinary Kentucky Derby yet.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September and Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About Ford

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

