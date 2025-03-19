A tender is open for the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of an off-grid solar project in the Kasulu district of western Tanzania. The deadline for applications is April 11. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Tanzania is managing a tender for an off-grid solar project. The solar project will be built at the Nyarugusu and Mubondo logistics base in the Kasulu district of Kigoma, towards the country's western border. The tender details state that the work will encompass the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of the solar project. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...