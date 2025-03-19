Myant Corp.: Myant Launches Care360: AI-Powered Precision Cardiac Assessments Delivered Directly to Patients and Physicians

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the world's leading cause of death, claiming 19 million lives annually and costing billions. 9 in 10 Canadians have at least one risk factor, yet health systems remain largely reactionary-focused on symptoms rather than prevention. There is an urgent need to make prevention practical, accessible, and integrated into everyday life. Traditional diagnostics like Holter monitors are costly, cumbersome, and involve long wait times. Myant, a leader in AI-powered precision healthcare, is launching Myant Care360, a groundbreaking service to make specialist cardiac care faster, preventive, and more accessible.

"As a society, we've normalized waiting until it's too late to care for our health and our hearts," said Tony Chahine, Founder and CEO of Myant. "Our mission is to change that. With Myant Care360, we're making cardiac screening as routine as dental check-ups, empowering people to take control of their health, and offering real support to loved ones before a crisis strikes. Everyone, regardless of where they were born, where they live, work, or their access to a family doctor, deserves a chance at a longer, healthier life."

Proudly Canadian and globally launched, Myant pioneers world-first innovations in advanced materials, manufacturing at its two Ontario sites. With medical-grade Health Canada licensing, Myant is redefining healthcare with Myant Care360, a direct-to-patient and physician cardiac assessment service. Initially offering 14-day or longer cardiac assessments, delivered nationwide to the patients home within 24-48hrs, Myant Care360 will soon expand to include full-suite virtual cardiometabolic assessments and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Patients, especially those with a family history of heart disease, will be able to further personalize their care with ongoing arrhythmia monitoring, sleep apnea screening, coaching, nurse practitioner evaluations, and virtual wellness programs-all seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive, subscription-based care pathway. Accessible at https://care360.myant.ca .

Transforming Atrial Fibrillation Care with Self-Referral and AI-Enhanced Monitoring

As part of its mission to revolutionize cardiac care, Myant is launching a groundbreaking Atrial Fibrillation Patient Self-Referral Program through Myant Care360, in partnership with Myant's international network of accredited cardiology and family medicine clinics. This initiative leverages continuous ECG monitoring, intelligent AI-driven Holter analytics, and patient-facing heart health and arrhythmia reports, allowing patients to take a more active role in their care.

"There has been far too little effort to raise awareness about atrial fibrillation-the most common arrhythmia and a leading driver of stroke, heart failure, and mortality," said Dr. Yaariv Khaykin, Chief Medical Officer of Myant. "Atrial Fibrillation leads to impaired quality of life and affects productivity, yet many patients don't even realize they have it. Some experience palpitations, others just feel fatigued and attribute it to aging. Many physicians remain unaware of innovations in Atrial Fibrillation management that could transform care. Myant Care360, with direct Atrial Fibrillation assessment referrals, provides unprecedented access to specialized care and early intervention-strategies that have been shown in randomized studies to slow or even reverse the progression of Atrial Fibrillation."

How Myant Care360 Works

Direct Access for Patients and Physicians : Patients can self-refer for atrial fibrillation (AF) screening and request an assessment online, with devices shipped to their door in less than 48 hours. Physicians can refer patients with just a few clicks at https://care360.myant.ca , eliminating traditional barriers to care.

: Patients can self-refer for atrial fibrillation (AF) screening and request an assessment online, with devices shipped to their door in less than 48 hours. Physicians can refer patients with just a few clicks at , eliminating traditional barriers to care. AI-Powered Precision Reporting : SKIIN's advanced sensors provide continuous ECG analysis, detecting early warning signs of disease.

: SKIIN's advanced sensors provide continuous ECG analysis, detecting early warning signs of disease. Comprehensive Preventive Care : Personalized heart health insights will empower Atrial Fibrillation patients in the near future with precision health plans, including ongoing coaching, lifestyle interventions, and expert guidance from cardiovascular specialists.

: Personalized heart health insights will empower Atrial Fibrillation patients in the near future with precision health plans, including ongoing coaching, lifestyle interventions, and expert guidance from cardiovascular specialists. Hassle-Free Logistics : SKIIN devices are shipped directly to patients, with automated reporting sent to physicians for seamless clinical decision-making.

: SKIIN devices are shipped directly to patients, with automated reporting sent to physicians for seamless clinical decision-making. Expedited Treatment Options: Direct-to-ablation referrals when appropriate, expediting treatment for eligible patients.

This program aims to transform early cardiac disease detection and Atrial Fibrillation management, reducing stroke risk, improving quality of life, and lessening the burden on the healthcare system through earlier, AI-enhanced detection and intervention.

Join the Revolution

It's time to stop waiting for heart disease to strike. With Myant Care360, cardiac care is accessible to everyone, everywhere. Because when it comes to heart health, prevention isn't just better than cure-it's the only way forward.

About Myant

Myant is a global leader in textile computing, leveraging advanced materials, AI, and sensing technologies to integrate health monitoring into everyday life. Through innovations like SKIIN and Myant Care360, Myant is transforming healthcare from episodic to continuous, empowering individuals to live younger, longer, and healthier.

