CLS Health Celebrates 20 Years of Delivering Physician-Led, Patient-Centered Care

The physician-owned practice offers families comprehensive care, allowing patients to receive care for all of their medical needs at one of its 45-plus locations, with over 225 providers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Two decades ago, CLS Health was created as a physician-owned, physician-led healthcare system to serve the Greater Houston area, placing clinical decision-making in the hands of physicians. Now, having grown to more than 225 doctors and healthcare professionals across 45 medical specialties, CLS Health is marking its anniversary on October 26 with community events, charitable initiatives, and stories about physician leadership in improving care and experience.

The practice was founded in 2005 on the belief that physicians make faster, patient-first decisions that promote continuity of care across specialties and expand services based on community needs rather than corporate targets.

Now, CLS Health delivers coordinated, high-quality care, including cardiology, eye care, neurology, OB/GYN, pediatrics, podiatry, and urology to tens of thousands of patients across the greater Houston area, at locations including Clear Lake, Sugar Land, and the Galleria.

"Twenty years ago, CLS Health set out to prove that when physicians lead, patients win. Today, our growth across Greater Houston is a reflection of that promise," said CEO Megan Owen. "We are proud to deliver care that is personal, accessible, and guided by the people who know patients best."

Founded by two physicians as a patient-first alternative to corporate healthcare, CLS Health combines the independence of private practice with the resources of a larger healthcare system, providing a workplace designed for clinical excellence and satisfaction with better care.

"We built CLS Health so physicians could focus on medicine and patients, not bureaucracy," said Dr. Mohammed Baba, president of CLS Health. "Two decades later, that vision still drives us. When clinical decisions stay with the physician, care is faster, more coordinated, and more human."

That physician-led culture ensures that CLS Health focuses on compassionate, patient-centered service close to home and reflecting the values of the communities it serves. The practice's continued independence means CLS Health can prioritize patients over profits, preserving both choice and quality outcomes for local families.

CLS Health is also deeply committed to investing in the health of Southeast Texas. By supporting physician training programs, fellowships, and continuing education, the practice creates a strong pipeline of healthcare professionals that will provide care to the people of the Houston region for generations to come.

For 20 years, the doctors and healthcare providers of CLS Health also have been true community partners, participating in charitable efforts such as Houston Food Bank and other outreach programs that promote health and well-being. And through its "CLS Health Cares" initiative, the practice highlights its commitment to service beyond medicine, focusing on compassion, equity, and building healthier communities.

To learn more about CLS Health's 20th anniversary, its services , or to schedule an appointment, visit https://cls.health/.

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 40 locations and more than 200 providers across the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care.

