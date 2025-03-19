Morocco could reach 2. 97 GW of solar capacity by 2028 under a medium-case scenario, with potential to hit 4. 35 GW in a high-growth outlook, according to a new report by SolarPower Europe. Morocco could reach 2. 97 GW of installed solar capacity by 2028, according to a new report from SolarPower Europe. The medium-case forecast appears in the "Morocco: Solar Investment Opportunities" report, backed by the Global Solar Council (GSC) and Moroccan renewables association Cluster EnR. A high-growth scenario projects that capacity could rise to 4. 35 GW by 2028. SolarPower Europe attributed the market's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...