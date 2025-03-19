New Hope Network: Record-Breaking Natural Products Expo West 2025 Showcases Significant Growth in Buyer Attendance and New Brands

Natural Products Expo West , the largest gathering of the natural, organic and conscious CPG community, took over the Anaheim Convention Center for four days of samplings, tastings and exploring the latest innovations in the natural, organic and conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

Over 3,000 brands exhibited at Expo West, displaying products across natural and specialty food and beverage, supplements, personal care, organic, lifestyle and more. PATH Water, OATLY, Chomps, Organic Valley and Stonyfield were among the exhibitors. A record 30% of brands were new to exhibiting at Expo West, a sign of the health of the CPG industry.

The 44th edition of Expo West brought over 64,000 attendees from the health and nutrition communities. Nearly two thirds of the attendee categories were qualified buyers, including retailers, distributors, hosted buyers and food service providers. The show has proven to be the best place to reach natural, organic and healthy lifestyle buyers.

"We have been coming to Expo West since 2013, and we continue to come back for the people and the opportunities given to meet with buyers and the natural products community," said Casey Mullen, Director of Strategic Development of Fungi Perfecti/Host Defense Mushrooms. "We launched a new line of mushroom gummies at this edition of Expo West!"

"The number and quality of our attendees this year reaffirms Expo West as the foremost event in the natural and organic CPG industry," shares Jeff D'Entremont, SVP of Informa Markets Health and Nutrition. "The rise in investors and hosted buyers this year, coupled with our sold-out business school programming, reflects not only the caliber of brands that exhibit with us and draw top retail buyers but also the rise in consumer awareness of the need for better-for-you products. There is strong optimism and a positive outlook for growth in this business community."

The international presence at Expo West has expanded with over 123 countries represented, including Canada, Korea and Mexico. Countries such as Paraguay and Japan organized dedicated pavilions for exhibiting companies, showcasing the innovations brewing across the industry worldwide. Attracting a diverse array of international exhibitors and attendees, Expo West catalyzes industry collaboration and ignites groundbreaking innovations that propel the industry forward on a global scale.

Several trends were evident while walking the expo halls, with numerous brands highlighting protein-rich products, sustainable packaging, global flavors, holistic health solutions, women-focused supplements, clean beauty products and more. To align with the ever-changing landscape, new Conscious Beauty and Wellness Beverage pavilions were introduced for the first time, capitalizing on consumer preferences for natural beauty products and functional and nonalcoholic beverages. The 2025 event attracted buyers from big-box stores and smaller retailers, including Aldi, Jimbo's, Thrive Market, Sam's Club, Sprouts Farmers Market and many more.

"Expo West is one of my favorite trade shows. Love looking for new and emerging brands, the exciting ways to network with my industry peers and the discoverability piece -really to learn all the new trends that are coming up in the new year," Heather Brand, Head of Perishables, Thrive Market said. "The energy at Expo West this year is so electric. There is so much growth and so much potential. Brands work really hard to get here, they put so much into their products and their brand story and it just comes to life at Expo West."

True to New Hope Network's ethos, Natural Products Expo West proactively addresses and reduces its environmental impact. Through a partnership with local food bank Second Harvest, leftover product was donated at the end of the show. r.Cup was utilized as the serve ware provider, allowing guests to return used plastic cups for sanitizing and reuse, reducing plastic waste generated from Expo West.

Newtopia Now, New Hope Network's experiential event dedicated to deepening relationships between buyers and brands and showcasing CPG innovations, will take place in Denver, Colorado Aug. 20-22, 2025. To learn more about Newtopia Now, visit www.newtopianow.com .

