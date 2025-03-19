Veldhoven, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Napco Capital FZCO and BroVaLi B.V. (Bestronics) are excited to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership to manufacture and commercialize the Smart Buckle - a revolutionary step in the world of connected wearable technology.





A New Era Begins: Strategic Partnership Between Napco Capital and BroVaLi B.V. (Bestronics) for the Smart Buckle

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing together Napco Capital's expertise in smart technology and Bestronics' renowned industrial know-how. By leveraging each partner's strengths, this alliance aims to optimize production, accelerate market launch, and ensure top-tier quality in manufacturing and distribution.

Sasta B.V.: A New Entity for Global Expansion

As part of this partnership, a new dedicated entity, Sasta B.V., has been established to spearhead the deployment of innovative connected solutions and drive new business opportunities worldwide.

Officially registered in the Netherlands at: De Run 4545, 5503 LT Veldhoven, Netherlands

Sasta B.V. will serve as a key player in the global expansion of the Smart Buckle and future smart wearable innovations. This new entity will facilitate efficient production, streamlined logistics, and enhanced market reach, ensuring that cutting-edge technology reaches users across different regions.

Official Signing and Legal Framework

The official share transfer deed for this partnership was formally signed by Ewoud Raoul Kolenbrander, candidate civil-law notary at Lexperience Notarissen, based in Eersel, Netherlands. This legal milestone solidifies the foundation of the collaboration and ensures a structured, transparent, and robust framework for future operations.

A Vision for the Future

This alliance is more than a business agreement - it is a vision for the future of connected wearables. By combining technological innovation with industrial excellence, Napco Capital and BroVaLi B.V. are set to bring the Smart Buckle to market with unprecedented efficiency and quality.

- Enhanced Production Capabilities - Optimized manufacturing processes to meet increasing global demand.

- Accelerated Market Entry - Strategic deployment of the Smart Buckle through Sasta B.V. to ensure swift commercial availability.

- Global Business Expansion - Opening new opportunities for smart wearable solutions worldwide.

With this powerful partnership, the companies are poised to tackle new challenges, meet evolving market demands, and shape the future of smart accessories.

The future of smart wearables starts here.

