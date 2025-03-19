Sinch AB: Sinch Expands Partnership with Verizon to Advance RCS Adoption

Agreement Expands RCS Coverage Across the U.S., Enabling Businesses to Launch RCS for Business to Verizon Subscribers

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is highlighting its expanded partnership with Verizon, one of the largest mobile network operators in the US, to provide and enable RCS for Business Messaging (RBM) to Verizon subscribers.

Announced alongside Sinch's presence this week at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, Florida, this expansion reinforces Sinch's strong partnership with Verizon. By broadening their partnership, Sinch and Verizon are empowering businesses across the U.S. to seamlessly deliver RCS messages to their customers, driving wider adoption and innovation in business messaging. Leveraging their combined expertise and resources, the two companies are accelerating the expansion of RCS coverage, bringing secure, feature-rich, and verified business-to-consumer messaging to Verizon subscribers - enhancing customer engagement, trust and overall communication experiences.

RCS for Business offers branded messages, rich and interactive features, and advanced analytics such as read receipts. Businesses can build trust with their customers thanks to messages coming from a verified sender agent over a secure channel. "Partnering with MNOs like Verizon underscores our commitment to providing expanded reach for RCS with innovative communications solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty," said Lodema Steinbach, VP of Product and Carrier Relations, North America at Sinch. "With over 15 years of building the best super network and strong partnerships with Google and mobile operators globally, Sinch continues to pave the way for advanced communication solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and enables a better experience for end users."

Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud enables businesses to harness the full potential of RCS through its comprehensive APIs, intuitive campaign builder, conversational AI tools, and integrations with platforms. Among the companies leveraging Sinch's RCS capabilities are EasyPark, Nespresso, leading delivery companies, and some of the world's largest banks. The company remains committed to expanding RCS for Business services and communications globally, ensuring businesses can leverage the latest messaging technologies to engage customers effectively. Sinch is hyper focused on leading and remaining on the bleeding edge of the next generation of digital customer communications.

